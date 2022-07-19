ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, McPherson Water Parks to Alter End of Season Schedules

By Adam Kolb
adastraradio.com
 4 days ago

HUTCHINSON – Salt City Splash Aquatic Park in Hutchinson will be closed for the final three Mondays of the season, as the potential was raised today the McPherson Water Park may end their 2022 season early. McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved a staff recommendation to cancel all private...

KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Zoo adds train to lineup of attractions

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All aboard the Safari Express!. The Sedgwick County Zoo's newest attraction opens to the public following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday. The Safari Express is a C.P. Huntington Electric Train built locally by Chance Rides. Zoo officials said the train will take people on...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Great Bend closes 2 buildings as COVID increases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is taking precautions as the number of coronavirus cases begins to climb again. Great Bend City Hall and Great Bend Front Door Water Utility Building are closed to the public. People can call City Hall, but walk-in visitors are not allowed.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Cow Creek flood gate to be closed Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Works Flood Control Division will be closing the flood control structure on Cow Creek at Levee A on Friday afternoon, July 22, to reduce the flow of Cow Creek for maintenance work planned for Monday, July 25. According to a release from the...
K-14 Guardrail to be Replaced at South Hutchinson

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Work will start soon to replace a guardrail on K-14 at South Hutchinson. The Kansas Department of Transportation project, just south of U.S. 50 on K-14, is expected to begin around Wednesday, July 27, and be completed around Aug 31. During the project, traffic at...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Long-time Hutchinson Bicycle Shop Undergoes Ownership Change

Hutchinson, Kan. – A nationally recognized Hutchinson business celebrating its centennial this year has changed ownership. Andrea and Tony Finlay recently purchased Harley’s Bicycles from Bob Updegraff. Updegraff has worked at Harley’s, considered a top 100 bike shop in the United States, since 1965 and has owned it since 1995.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Work continues at Kansas Ave. and Highway 81

McPHERSON — An improvement project is underway at the intersection of the US-81 bypass and Kansas Avenue (US-56). The project, which is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation, is a result of McPherson receiving funds from the City Connecting Link Improvement Program. The project falls in the “geometric improvement” category under the program’s […]
MCPHERSON, KS
Water main will need to be moved as part of West 11th project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on West 11th Avenue has prompted the finding of additional problems. "We currently have the 11th Avenue reconstruction project going on," said Jeff Schenk with the city. "It's going on between the Harsha Canal and Main Street. Right now, we have from the Harsha Canal to 4th Street closed. During the construction of this phase, the contractor hit a water service line, repairing it revealed that the existing main was going to be too shallow. After the new pavement was going to be on, it was going to be approximately 20 inches from the top of pavement, which is well within the frost line. We have immediately begun to design a water main relocation. The intent is to be able to complete the realignment of this new water line, while still getting the main line of 11th Avenue open. I know the project has already been delayed."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Custom harvest reunion draws large crowd and exceeds expectations

By Raegan Neufeld INMAN—Although the harvest run stopped in 2010 for Neufeld Harvesting and in 2002 for Balzer Harvesting, the impact and legacy of both businesses continues on today. Some joined by their spouses, former employees of the Neufelds and Balzers gathered at the Inman Community Building on July 15 and 16 for the […]
INMAN, KS
Interfaith looking for funds to deal with St. Elizabeth property

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interfaith Housing & Community Services, Inc. is requesting a joint venture with Reno County that it hopes will provide funding to deal with environmental issues at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital property. The agency hopes to secure $5 million for the project. Since acquiring the property...
‘Dirty Work’ coming to Conway Springs

CONWAY SPRINGS – “Must be willing to risk death. Orphans preferred.”That’s the tagline for “Dirty Work on the Trail,” a melodrama being staged this weekend by the Conway Springs Development Foundation (CSDF).The show by Robert Swift will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, with both performances at the CSDF building, 121 S. 7th, Conway Springs.The widow Mentary and her daughter, Ella operate the relay station in Carson City, Nev. Ella loves the stalwart cowpoke, Ned Sterling. He wants tor ...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
Valence Wichita Receives Processing Approvals for Military Aircraft

Valence Surface Technologies (Los Angeles, California) recently received a number of new processing approvals to support the F-16 and F-22 military aircraft programs at its location in Wichita, Kansas. These additions bring the total process code approvals at the company’s Kansas location to forty-nine unique capability approvals. Obtaining these...
WICHITA, KS
House burns in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was able to quickly put out a house fire in east Wichita on Friday morning. The fire was in the 300 block of South Hillsdale Drive, near Kellogg and 143rd Street East. The first fire crews arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and found flames coming from the […]
WICHITA, KS

