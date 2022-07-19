ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

KFC testing new menu item to entice younger crowd

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieUra_0glHW58H00

Correction : This story has been updated to accurately reflect fast food chain’s past offerings.

( WXIN ) — Colonel Sanders is adding nuggets to his arsenal.

Right now, KFC is selling chicken nuggets only in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area as a trial run.

The nugs are breaded with KFC’s Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices and made with 100% white meat, according to a release.

“While nuggets often come in small packages, that doesn’t mean they should have small flavor. We wanted to introduce Nuggets with the flavor and ingredients that live up to our legacy as the original fried chicken experts,” said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC.

Starbucks pulls new chicken sandwich after diarrhea complaints

Hungry fans will be able to buy them in either 8-, 12-, or 36-piece packages, and the chicken chain encourages customers to dip the nuggets in any of KFC’s current sauces, including Honey BBQ, KFC Sauce, or Classic Ranch.

The nuggets will be sold for a limited time in the Charlotte area.

According to Yahoo Finance , if the test run goes well, the nuggets will replace popcorn chicken on KFC menus nationwide.

A KFC official told Yahoo it hopes to entice younger customers with the new nugget option.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

McDonald’s menu items you won’t find in the US

Stacker perused the menus at McDonald’s locations in Mexico, Japan, Belgium, and other countries for intriguing entrées and snacks, the kind that make your basic McNugget seem a little, well, basic. From arepas to Croque McDos, here are 30 of the most fascinating and delicious items from around the globe.
RESTAURANTS
KARK 4 News

Ark. pharmacist arrested after ‘violent episode’ at Walmart

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Chaos at the Helena-West Helena Arkansas Walmart lands a pharmacist in jail. The Walmart Supercenter in West Helena Arkansas is almost always bustling with folks buying essentials or having prescriptions filled. Thursday, however, one customer got an unexpected and frightening response from a longtime, well-known pharmacist when she came to pick […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
KARK 4 News

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Nuggets#Chicken Sandwich#Kfc Chicken#White Meat#Food Drink#Yahoo Finance#Nexstar Media Inc
KARK 4 News

Benton mother facing charges in death of 3-year-old son

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police say a woman in custody facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old child. According to Benton Police Department, 31-year-old Nneka Seville of Benton is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of her son back in February, with additional charges expected. The Benton...
BENTON, AR
KARK 4 News

Police: Man says he was shot while playing basketball in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man told them that he was struck by gunfire while playing basketball Tuesday night. According to a Little Rock Police Department police report, officers responded to a local hospital just before 8:15 p.m. after learning that the victim was dropped off there. After arriving, officers said that the victim told them that he was playing basketball in the 5100 block of Mabelvale Pike when shots rang out.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KARK 4 News

ASP investigating inmate death at East Arkansas Regional Unit

MARIANNA, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating an inmate’s death at the East Arkansas Regional Unit Wednesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, 62-year-old Tony E. Taylor was transported to a hospital in Forrest City where he was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m. following an incident at the unit.
FORREST CITY, AR
KARK 4 News

Bank of America changing Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The downtown Little Rock business landscape is changing in October. Bank of America will move from its current West Capitol Avenue address to a Rodney Parham Road location in October. The bank had been at the 200 W. Capitol address, Bank of America Plaza, for more than 20 years. With the move, the bank’s Business, Commercial and Private banking divisions will share space with its Merrill employees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Fire crews battle Wednesday blaze in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Russellville fire crews battle a blaze Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Arkansas Avenue. According to officials, the fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. in the equipment area of the Russellville City Corporation maintenance building. This comes during a week of record-breaking heat, with an...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy