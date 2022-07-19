ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hutchinson City Council Contract for APRA Funds, Adds Waterline Relocation to West 11th Ave. Project

By Grant Barrett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday approved a contract with iParametrics to assist the city in consultation and management of just over $3 million in ARPA funds for community projects and services. Four entities submitted proposals, with the decision made by the council to go with...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Apra#Waterline#Iparametrics#Finney Neosho Seward#Saline#The Housing Commission#Hutch Rec#The Hutchinson Symphony
