Beloved Madison Chef Thony “Mango Man” Clarke, owner of the Café Costa Rica food cart and Mango Man Sauce line, was involved in a severe and scary car accident last Friday that totaled his car, left him shaken up and has significantly set him back from running his businesses that so many Madisonians love. His best friend, Tony Roman, wants to make sure that he’s able to get back on his feet, and so far, the Madison community, has been chipping in to help.

MADISON, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO