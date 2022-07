TOPEKA (KASB) – Kansas ranks 10th in the nation on a weighted average of 16 educational outcomes, according to the most recent data available. Those measures are similar to the Kansas State Board of Education outcomes for school accreditation and accountability. They also reflect the “Rose Capacities” or education goals endorsed by the Kansas Legislature and State Supreme Court. The information is contained in a new report from the Kansas Association of School Boards.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO