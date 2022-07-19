ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The risks of employee stock purchase programs

morningbrew.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo your company offered you discounted access to company stock—what do you do? Employee Stock Purchase Programs (ESPP) allow employees to access company stock at a discount (but don’t confuse this with stock options awarded as part of your compensation). These programs often come with HR paperwork...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Shares in Aviation Services Company AAR Corp Slumped Today

However, the outlook for the commercial aviation market is far from clear, and AAR is still having issues with obtaining certain supplies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Company Stock#Tech Company#Capital Gains Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap Shares Tank as Market Fears Drag on Social Media Ads

Meta and Alphabet also saw shares sink Friday amid Wall Street worries of a broader downturn. Shares of Snap continued to plummet Friday, following analyst downgrades after the company missed lowered earnings expectations and warned of a tough macroeconomic environment. More worrying still was the fact that the company did...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Scopia Capital pushes for strategic review at Verra Mobility. Here’s why it’s an unusual request

Business: Verra Mobility operates through three segments: (i) Commercial Services ("CS"): the market-leading provider of automated toll and violations management, as well as title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, municipalities, school districts and violation issuing authorities; (ii) Government Solutions ("GS"): a unit that works with local government agencies to help make cities and roadways safer for everyone through automated safety solutions, namely road safeway cameras that detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes; and (iii) Parking Solutions (PS): a North American leader of end-to-end commercial parking management solutions, which was established following the company's acquisition of T2 in Q4 2021. The CS segment comprised 47.4% of revenue in 2021, has 90%+ market share, high barriers to entry and 60%+ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins. The GS segment comprised 51.4% of revenue in 2021, has significant market share and had 38% EBITDA margins in 2021. PS is a new segment that accounted for 1.2% or revenue in 2021 for the post-acquisition period of Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Markets face what could be the most important week of summer with Fed, earnings and economic data

The busiest — and what could be the most important — week of the summer is coming up, with the Federal Reserve expected to deliver another three-quarter point rate hike. Second-quarter GDP and other economic reports could provide more clues as to whether the economy is heading for recession, and earnings are expected from Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, among others.
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

Amazon buys One Medical as its health care ambitions heat up

Amazon turned and coughed up $3.9 billion to buy One Medical, a primary care provider, in its biggest push yet into health care. It may not be long until your Prime membership comes with a complimentary physical. What’s One Medical? A company that operates more than 180 medical offices across...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Crunchbase looks to grow its database of startups with $50M in new cash

That’s why a growing number of businesses rely on Crunchbase, asserts CEO Jager McConnell. With roots in a homegrown project by TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington designed to index startups featured in TechCrunch articles, Crunchbase has evolved over the past 15 years into an API-driven database of startups and financial reports, along with a growing news division.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Chart Shows a Big Problem for Johnson & Johnson, IBM, and Microsoft

J&J's and IBM's guidance was negatively impacted by the strong U.S. dollar. A top analyst cut his price target for Microsoft in part due to currency headwinds. These three companies are especially affected by the strong dollar because of their dependence on international sales. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Takes $70 Million Charge for Layoffs in Q2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix disclosed that it took a $70 million charge for severance costs in the second quarter, as the company adjusts its operating model for slower top-line growth. Netflix made several rounds of layoffs in the second quarter. On June 23, the company said it laid off 300 employees, as first reported by Variety. That came after it let go about 150 staffers in May and in April laid off about 25 employees in its marketing group, including many on its Tudum fan-focused content team. The company announced the restructuring charge as part of releasing Q2 2022 results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Observability startup Better Stack lands $18.6M in new cash

The observability market has matured in recent years with the growth of vendors like Datadog, New Relic, PagerDuty and the aforementioned Splunk. But there’s room for improvement. At least, that’s the assertion of Juraj Masar and Veronika Kolejak, the co-founders of Better Stack, an observability product that combines monitoring, logging, incident management and status pages with collaboration tools.
BUSINESS
Variety

Snap Misses Already Lowered Q2 Expectations, Says It Will ‘Substantially Slow’ Rate of Hiring

Click here to read the full article. Snap reported second-quarter results that came in under analysts’ already reduced expectations — and the company didn’t provide Q3 guidance — sending the stock down more than 25% in after-hours trading. The social messaging and content app company also intends to “substantially slow our rate of hiring, as well as the rate of operating expense growth,” it said in its first quarterly letter to investors. We will reprioritize our investments and drive a renewed focus on productivity.” The company reported revenue of $1.11 billion, up 13%, and a net loss of $422 million (an adjusted...
NFL
The Associated Press

Corbin Advisors Releases Q2’22 Inside the Buy-side® Industrial Sentiment Survey

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Corbin Advisors, a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally, today released its quarterly Industrial Sentiment Survey. The survey, part of Corbin Advisors’ Inside The Buy-side ® flagship publication, is based on responses from 33 institutional investors and sell side analysts globally who actively cover the industrial sector. Buy side firms manage more than $1.1 trillion in assets and have ~$96 billion invested in industrials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005850/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy