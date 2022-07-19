ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Palladium catalyzed radical relay for the oxidative cross-coupling of quinolines

By Xiaorui Zhao
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditional approaches for transition-metal catalyzed oxidative cross-coupling reactions rely on sp2-hybridized starting materials, such as aryl halides, and more specifically, homogeneous catalysts. We report a heterogeneous Pd-catalyzed radical relay method for the conversion of a heteroarene C(sp3)"“H bond into ethers. Pd nanoparticles are supported on an ordered mesoporous composite which, when...

Electrochemical characterization and degradation of carbon fibre reinforced polymer in quiescent near neutral chloride media

In a quest for a better understanding of the mechanism and contribution(s) of fresh ("un-degraded") and degraded CFRP surfaces to galvanic corrosion of coupled metals in multi-material assemblies the electrochemical behaviour of CFRP in quiescent 50"‰mM NaCl was studied using electrochemical techniques. Tests using ferricyanide/ferrocyanide redox couple revealed a quasi-reversible behaviour. Under cathodic polarization, CFRP is active electrochemically evidenced by the increase in pH (to pH"‰â‰¥"‰10). Galvanic current densities and potentials for Al-CFRP couple comprised of freshly polished CFRP sample ranged from 15"“25"‰ÂµA"‰cmâˆ’2 and â‰ˆâˆ’660 to âˆ’850"‰mVSCE respectively, while the corresponding parameter for Al-CFRP couple comprised of degraded CFRP were in the range 10"“25"‰ÂµA"‰cmâˆ’2 and â‰ˆâˆ’670 to âˆ’900"‰mVSCE. Contrary to expectations, CFRP prior exposure to degradative high pH media before galvanic coupling did not result in an increase in the intensity of galvanic corrosion of the coupled metal.
CHEMISTRY
Author Correction: Catalytic synthesis of phenols with nitrous oxide

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04516-4 Published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, there was a typographical error in the description of the labelling experiments. The employed in situ-formed N15N18O is expected to be approximately 23% labelled, instead of the originally written 45%. This value remains correctly described in the Supplementary Information.
CHEMISTRY
An investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions

With the expansion of high-speed railway network in the world, it is inevitable for railways to pass through seasonal frozenÂ regions. Since in a seasonal frozenÂ region the ground can have significantly different mechanical properties between the freezing season and the warm season, train-induced ground vibration is also season-dependent but it has not received enough attention up to now. This paper gives an investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions. Based on the well-established relationships between soil mechanical properties and freezing temperature, a frozen ground is shown to be still represented by a layered ground and therefore, previously developed models for predicting ground vibration generated by a train running along a track resting on a layered ground can be readily applied. The effects of low temperature on the dynamical properties of fasteners are also considered. Results show that, due to the increased Young's modulus at freezing condition, the vibration level of a frozen ground near the track is lower than that of the non-frozen counterpart. However, well away from the track, the vibration level of the frozen ground is much stronger than that of the non-frozen one, mainly due to the much-reduced loss factor of the frozen ground, which results in slower attenuation of vibration with propagating distance. Results also show that, the difference in ground vibration between a frozen ground and its non-frozen counterpart is mainly caused by freezing of the ground. The emphasis of this study lies in making clear the characteristics of train-induced ground vibration in frozen regions and the differences between frozen and non-frozen regions, providing some new fundamental insights about this practical problem, which have significant engineering guidance and application value.
TRAFFIC
Researchers explore a hydrodynamic semiconductor where electrons flow like water

You don't normally want to mix electricity and water, but electricity behaving like water has the potential to improve electronic devices. Recent work from the groups of engineer James Hone at Columbia and theoretical physicist Shaffique Adam at the National University of Singapore and Yale-NUS builds new understanding of this unusual hydrodynamic behavior that changes some old assumptions about the physics of metals. The study was published on April 15 in the journal Science Advances.
PHYSICS
Nanomaterials for carbon dioxide conversion at industrial scale

Carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis produces carbon monoxide (CO), ethylene and other desirable compounds using just CO2, water and electricity, making it an attractive alternative to fossil-fuel-based pathways if the electricity is generated by renewable sources. Metallic nanoparticles are the catalyst of choice in CO2 electrolysers because molecular electrocatalysts cannot generate carbon"“carbon coupled products and metallic surface catalysts yield low activities, or current densities, owing to their limited surface areas1,2. Metallic nanoparticles for CO2 electrolysis are consequently an active area of research for laboratory-scale operations, with significant effort in areas such as optimizing the metal composition (such as metal identity or alloyed materials) and characterizing nanoparticle morphology effects on system selectivity3,4,5. These studies have yielded performance improvements and important insights into the effect of nanoparticle characteristics on catalytic behaviour. However, to integrate these materials into commercial, large-scale electrolytic devices, a new set of considerations emerge, distinct from the concerns of academic research. We suggest that greater consideration of downstream fabrication and integration requirements during the nanomaterial development and optimization process will allow for faster integration of novel academic discoveries into industrial scale devices.
CHEMISTRY
A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace electrified by new technology

From a small office overlooking an airfield, once home to the UK's first Spitfire squadron, a tiny British start-up is hoping to make a little history of its own - as one of the pioneers of commercial electrified aviation. Faradair is planning to develop and sell a hybrid-electric passenger plane,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Solar wind blowing from the sun could trigger aurora displays

Solar wind is blowing from the sun with unusual intensity these days, and space weather forecasters think it might make polar lights brighter. The sun burped out a lazy coronal mass ejection (CME) on Friday (July 15) that has just reached our planet. A CME is a burst of charged particles from the sun's upper atmosphere, called the corona, that can interact with Earth's magnetic field and cause geomagnetic storms. Such storms, in addition to creating beautiful aurora displays, can disrupt satellite links and throw some spacecraft from orbit. They can also sometimes cause power blackouts.
ASTRONOMY
TAE hit a major nuclear fusion milestone

Man, it's a hot one. TAE Technologies announced on Monday it successfully kept plasma stable at 75 million degrees Celsius, bringing it one step closer to harnessing the power of nuclear fusion. The company reached the milestone using its five-year-old Norman reactor, which was designed to operate at 30 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reeling it in: how DNA topology drives loop extrusion by condensin

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Structural maintenance of chromosomes (SMC) complexes such as condensin regulate chromosome organization by extruding loops. A new study uses single-molecule imaging of condensin on supercoiled DNA to understand how condensins navigate the under- and overwound DNA states common throughout the genome. Condensins,...
SCIENCE
Confined molecular catalysts provide an alternative interpretation to the electrochemically reversible demetallation of copper complexes

Arising from Z. Weng et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-02819-7 (2018) Metal phthalocyanines and porphyrins are among the most popular molecular catalysts for the electrochemical reduction of CO2. Recently, some copper-based complexes from these ligand families have been reported to promote the formation of methane and even ethylene at a high rate, an unprecedented property for a molecular catalyst1. More recently, operando X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy studies revealed that under cathodic conditions, small copper nanoparticles were forming from complex demetallation and were responsible for the catalysis2. The same studies claimed that the molecular Cu complexes are electrochemically reassembled when the electrode potential goes back to anodic value. Herein, we bring a different interpretation to the latter point, in accordance with all experimental data provided in the original article. Our interpretation accounts for the presence of electrochemically inert metal complexes confined inside the catalytic film and calls for a reassessment of some well-established views.
CHEMISTRY
Insights into the collapse and expansion of molecular clouds in outflows from observable pressure gradients

Juan Antonio FernÃ¡ndez-OntiverosÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9490-899X6Â. The jets launched by actively accreting black holes can generate massive outflows in galaxies, which could suppress or enhance star formation by rarefying or compressing clouds of molecular gas. To study the stability of such jet-impacted clouds, we performed astrochemical, thermally balanced, radiative transfer modelling of the CO and HCO+ emission of the galaxy IC 5063. We found that jet-related mechanical heating and cosmic rays contribute to the molecular gas heating rate and could even individually sustain it. Clouds excited by these mechanisms have temperatures and densities reflecting an order-of-magnitude increase in their internal pressure. Variations of their external pressure, deduced from [S"‰ii] and [N"‰ii] ionized gas emission, further reveal that some clouds are undergoing rarefaction and others compression. Our work shows a new viewpoint on plausible links between galactic outflows and star formation conditions: that of observable pressure gradients. It also emphasizes the role of cosmic rays in contributing to these gradients.
ASTRONOMY
Angiogenic gene characterization and vessel permeability of dermal microvascular endothelial cells isolated from burn hypertrophic scar

Hypertrophic scar (HTS) formation is a common challenge for patients after burn injury. Dermal microvascular endothelial cells (DMVECs) are an understudied cell type in HTS. An increase in angiogenesis and microvessel density can be observed in HTS. Endothelial dysfunction may play a role in scar development. This study aims to generate a functional and expression profile of HTS DMVECs. We hypothesize that transcript and protein-level responses in HTS DMVECs differ from those in normal skin (NS). HTSs were created in red Duroc pigs. DMVECs were isolated using magnetic-activated cell sorting with ulex europaeus agglutinin 1 (UEA-1) lectin. Separate transwell inserts were used to form monolayers of HTS DMVECs and NS DMVECs. Cell injury was induced and permeability was assessed. Gene expression in HTS DMVECS versus NS DMVECs was measured. Select differentially expressed genes were further investigated. HTS had an increased area density of dermal microvasculature compared to NS. HTS DMVECs were 17.59% less permeable than normal DMVECs (p"‰<"‰0.05). After injury, NS DMVECs were 28.4% and HTS DMVECs were 18.8% more permeable than uninjured controls (28.4"‰Â±"‰4.8 vs 18.8"‰Â±"‰2.8; p"‰="‰0.11). PCR array identified 31 differentially expressed genes between HTS and NS DMVECs, of which 10 were upregulated and 21 were downregulated. qRT-PCR and ELISA studies were in accordance with the array. DMVECs expressed a mixed profile of factors that can contribute to and inhibit scar formation. HTS DMVECs have both a discordant response to cellular insults and baseline differences in function, supporting their proposed role in scar pathology. Further investigation of DMVECs is warranted to elucidate their contribution to HTS pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Turning solvents into something

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) is most commonly known as a solvent in synthetic chemistry because of its high stability, low cost and ideal polarity for the dissolution of a wide range of compounds. However, the cyclic ether framework in THF is also of broader synthetic interest as an sp3-rich saturated heterocyclic core for medicinal chemistry and other industries. Now, Heejin Kim and co-workers from Korea University, Kyoto University and Suzuka College have developed a robust method to functionalize the Î±-C"“H position of THF in flow.
CHEMISTRY
Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Structurally derived universal mechanism for the catalytic cycle of the tail-anchored targeting factor Get3

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Tail-anchored (TA) membrane proteins, accounting for roughly 2% of proteomes, are primarily targeted posttranslationally to the endoplasmic reticulum membrane by the guided entry of TA proteins (GET) pathway. For this complicated process, it remains unknown how the central targeting factor Get3 uses nucleotide to facilitate large conformational changes to recognize then bind clients while also preventing exposure of hydrophobic surfaces. Here, we identify the GET pathway in Giardia intestinalis and present the structure of the Get3"“client complex in the critical postnucleotide-hydrolysis state, demonstrating that Get3 reorganizes the client-binding domain (CBD) to accommodate and shield the client transmembrane helix. Four additional structures of GiGet3, spanning the nucleotide-free (apo) open to closed transition and the ATP-bound state, reveal the details of nucleotide stabilization and occluded CBD. This work resolves key conundrums and allows for a complete model of the dramatic conformational landscape of Get3.
SCIENCE

