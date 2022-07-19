Palladium catalyzed radical relay for the oxidative cross-coupling of quinolines

Carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis produces carbon monoxide (CO), ethylene and other desirable compounds using just CO2, water and electricity, making it an attractive alternative to fossil-fuel-based pathways if the electricity is generated by renewable sources. Metallic nanoparticles are the catalyst of choice in CO2 electrolysers because molecular electrocatalysts cannot generate carbon"“carbon coupled products and metallic surface catalysts yield low activities, or current densities, owing to their limited surface areas1,2. Metallic nanoparticles for CO2 electrolysis are consequently an active area of research for laboratory-scale operations, with significant effort in areas such as optimizing the metal composition (such as metal identity or alloyed materials) and characterizing nanoparticle morphology effects on system selectivity3,4,5. These studies have yielded performance improvements and important insights into the effect of nanoparticle characteristics on catalytic behaviour. However, to integrate these materials into commercial, large-scale electrolytic devices, a new set of considerations emerge, distinct from the concerns of academic research. We suggest that greater consideration of downstream fabrication and integration requirements during the nanomaterial development and optimization process will allow for faster integration of novel academic discoveries into industrial scale devices.
