Technology

An achromatic metafiber for focusing and imaging across the entire telecommunication range

By Haoran Ren
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDispersion engineering is essential to the performance of most modern optical systems including fiber-optic devices. Even though the chromatic dispersion of a meter-scale single-mode fiber used for endoscopic applications is negligible, optical lenses located on the fiber end face for optical focusing and imaging suffer from strong chromatic aberration. Here we...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Flexible method for shaping laser beams extends depth-of-focus for OCT imaging

Researchers have developed a new method for flexibly creating various needle-shaped laser beams. These long, narrow beams can be used to improve optical coherence tomography (OCT), a noninvasive and versatile imaging tool that is used for scientific research and various types of clinical diagnoses. "Needle-shaped laser beams can effectively extend...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The emerging landscape of spatial profiling technologies

Improved scale, multiplexing and resolution are establishing spatial nucleic acid and protein profiling methods as a major pillar for cellular atlas building of complex samples, from tissues to full organisms. Emerging methods yield omics measurements at resolutions covering the nano- to microscale, enabling the charting of cellular heterogeneity, complex tissue architectures and dynamic changes during development and disease. We present an overview of the developing landscape of in situ spatial genome, transcriptome and proteome technologies, exemplify their impact on cell biology and translational research, and discuss current challenges for their community-wide adoption. Among many transformative applications, we envision that spatial methods will map entire organs and enable next-generation pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inferring the underlying multivariate structure from bivariate networks with highly correlated nodes

Complex systems are often described mathematically as networks. Inferring the actual interactions from observed dynamics of the nodes of the networks is a challenging inverse task. It is crucial to distinguish direct and indirect interactions to allow for a robust identification of the underlying network. If strong and weak links are simultaneously present in the observed network, typical multivariate approaches to address this challenge fail. By means of correlation and partial correlation, we illustrate the challenges that arise and demonstrate how to overcome these. The challenge of strong and weak links translates into ill-conditioned matrices that need to be inverted to obtain the partial correlations, and therefore the correct network topology. Our novel procedure enables robust identification of multivariate network topologies in the presence of highly correlated processes. In applications, this is crucial to avoid erroneous conclusions about network structures and characteristics. Our novel approach applies to other types of interaction measures between processes in a network.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The REACH radiometer for detecting the 21-cm hydrogen signal from redshift z"‰â‰ˆ"‰7.5"“28

Observations of the 21-cm line from primordial hydrogen promise to be one of the best tools to study the early epochs of the Universe: the dark ages, the cosmic dawn and the subsequent epoch of reionization. In 2018, the Experiment to Detect the Global Epoch of Reionization Signature (EDGES) caught the attention of the cosmology community with a potential detection of an absorption feature in the sky-averaged radio spectrum centred at 78"‰MHz. The feature is deeper than expected, and, if confirmed, would call for new physics. However, different groups have re-analysed the EDGES data and questioned the reliability of the signal. The Radio Experiment for the Analysis of Cosmic Hydrogen (REACH) is a sky-averaged 21-cm experiment aiming at improving the current observations by tackling the issues faced by current instruments related to residual systematic signals in the data. The novel experimental approach focuses on detecting and jointly explaining these systematics together with the foregrounds and the cosmological signal using Bayesian statistics. To achieve this, REACH features simultaneous observations with two different antennas, an ultra-wideband system (redshift range about 7.5 to 28) and a receiver calibrator based on in-field measurements. Simulated observations forecast percent-level constraints on astrophysical parameters, potentially opening up a new window to the infant Universe.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Spatio-temporal coupling controlled laser for electron acceleration

Limited by the difficulty in acceleration synchronization, it has been a long-term challenge for on-chip dielectric laser-based accelerators to bridge the gap between non-relativistic and relativistic regimes. Here, we propose a laser-based accelerators based on a spatio-temporal coupling controlled laser pulse, which enables the acceleration of a non-relativistic electron to a sub-MeV level in a single acceleration structure (chirped spatial grating). It provides high precision temporal and spatial tuning of the driving laser via dispersion manipulation, leading to a synchronous acceleration of the velocity increasing electrons over a large energy range. Additionally, the spatio-temporal coupling scheme is a general method and can be extended to driving fields of other wavelengths such as terahertz pulses. Our results bring possibilities to MeV-scale portable electron sources and table-top acceleration experiments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A laser parameter study on enhancing proton generation from microtube foil targets

The interaction of an intense laser with a solid foil target can drive \(\sim\) TV/m electric fields, accelerating ions to MeV energies. In this study, we experimentally observe that structured targets can dramatically enhance proton acceleration in the target normal sheath acceleration regime. At the Texas Petawatt Laser facility, we compared proton acceleration from a \(1\, {\upmu }\hbox {m}\) flat Ag foil, to a fixed microtube structure 3D printed on the front side of the same foil type. A pulse length (140"“450 fs) and intensity ((4"“10) \(\times 10^{20}\) W/cm\(^2\)) study found an optimum laser configuration (140 fs, 4 \(\times 10^{20}\) W/cm\(^2\)), in which microtube targets increase the proton cutoff energy by 50% and the yield of highly energetic protons (\(>10\) MeV) by a factor of 8\(\times\). When the laser intensity reaches \(10^{21}\) W/cm\(^2\), the prepulse shutters the microtubes with an overcritical plasma, damping their performance. 2D particle-in-cell simulations are performed, with and without the preplasma profile imported, to better understand the coupling of laser energy to the microtube targets. The simulations are in qualitative agreement with the experimental results, and show that the prepulse is necessary to account for when the laser intensity is sufficiently high.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

In-plane strain engineering in ultrathin noble metal nanosheets boosts the intrinsic electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution activity

Strain has been shown to modulate the electronic structure of noble metal nanomaterials and alter their catalytic performances. Since strain is spatially dependent, it is challenging to expose the active strained interfaces by structural engineering with atomic precision. Herein, we report a facile method to manipulate the planar strain in ultrathin noble metal nanosheets by constructing amorphous"“crystalline phase boundaries that can expose the active strained interfaces. Geometric-phase analysis and electron diffraction profile demonstrate the in-plane amorphous"“crystalline boundaries can induce about 4% surface tensile strain in the nanosheets. The strained Ir nanosheets display substantially enhanced intrinsic activity toward the hydrogen evolution reaction electrocatalysis with a turnover frequency value 4.5-fold higher than the benchmark Pt/C catalyst. Density functional theory calculations verify that the tensile strain optimizes the d-band states and hydrogen adsorption properties of the strained Ir nanosheets to improve catalysis. Furthermore, the in-plane strain engineering method is demonstrated to be a general approach to boost the hydrogen evolution performance of Ru and Rh nanosheets.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultra-wide-band millimeter-wave generator using spin torque oscillator with strong interlayer exchange couplings

Recent increased development interest in millimeter-wave oscillator devices has necessitated realization of small oscillators with high frequency, wide frequency tunability, and room-temperature operation. Spin-torque oscillators (STOs) are fascinating candidates for such applications because of their nanometer size and suitability for room-temperature operation. However, their oscillation frequency and tunable range are limited to the order of 100Â MHz"“10Â GHz. Here, we propose use of bilinear (J1) and biquadratic (J2) interlayer exchange couplings between ferromagnets in STOs to overcome these problems. The bilinear coupling contributes to oscillation frequency enhancement, whereas the biquadratic coupling facilitates frequency tunability via a current. Using micromagnetic simulation with parameters estimated from a material with small saturation magnetization, for J1"‰="‰0 and J2"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰1.0Â mJ/m2, respectively, we find that the STO exhibits high frequency from 23 to 576Â GHz and that its tunability reaches 61Â GHz/(1011Â A/m2) for current densities of"‰âˆ’"‰0.5 to"‰âˆ’"‰9.5"‰Ã—"‰1011Â A/m2. An analytical theory based on the macrospin model is also developed, which exhibits good quantitative agreement with the micromagnetic simulations. These results introduce new possibilities for spintronics applications in high-frequency devices such as next-generation mobile communications.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nature.com

Super-resolved fluorescence imaging of peripheral nerve

Traditional histopathologic evaluation of peripheral nerve employs brightfield microscopy with diffraction limited resolution of"‰~"‰250Â nm. Though electron microscopy yields nanoscale resolution of the nervous system, sample preparation is costly and the technique is incompatible with living samples. Super-resolution microscopy (SRM) comprises a set of imaging techniques that permit nanoscale resolution of fluorescent objects using visible light. The advent of SRM has transformed biomedical science in establishing non-toxic means for investigation of nanoscale cellular structures. Herein, sciatic nerve sections from GFP-variant expressing mice, and regenerating human nerve from cross-facial autografts labelled with a myelin-specific fluorescent dye were imaged by super-resolution radial fluctuation microscopy, stimulated emission depletion microscopy, and structured illumination microscopy. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of murine sciatic nerves yielded robust visualization myelinated and unmyelinated axons. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of human cross-facial nerve grafts demonstrated enhanced resolution of small-caliber thinly-myelinated regenerating motor axons. Resolution and contrast enhancement afforded by super-resolution imaging techniques enables visualization of unmyelinated axons, regenerating axons, cytoskeleton ultrastructure, and neuronal appendages of mammalian peripheral nerves using light microscopes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On the mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator for the linear regression model

This paper considers a linear regression model with stochastic restrictions,we propose a new mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator by combining the mixed estimator and the Kibria"“Lukman estimator.This new estimator is a general estimation, including OLS estimator, mixed estimator and Kibria"“Lukman estimator as special cases. In addition, we discuss the advantages of the new estimator based on MSEM criterion, and illustrate the theoretical results through examples and simulation analysis.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Bringing artificial intelligence to business management

Artificial intelligence (AI) can support managers by effectively delegating management decisions to AI. There are, however, many organizational and technical hurdles that need to be overcome, and we offer a first step on this journey by unpacking the core factors that may hinder or foster effective decision delegation to AI.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

