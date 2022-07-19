ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Flexible battery-less wireless glucose monitoring system

By Saikat Banerjee
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this work, a low power microcontroller-based near field communication (NFC) interfaced with a flexible abiotic glucose hybrid fuel cell is designed to function as a battery-less glucose sensor. The abiotic glucose fuel cell is fabricated by depositing colloidal platinum (co"“Pt) on the anodic region and silver oxide nanoparticles-multiwalled carbon nanotubes...

www.nature.com

The Associated Press

Kofax Announces 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the winners of its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards at Kofax Accelerate, the company’s annual virtual customer event. Customers who received awards are honored for their stand-out achievements with Kofax products, and for demonstrating the ability to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Nominations were submitted for recognition across award categories for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005102/en/ Kofax 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation (Graphic: Kofax)
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nature.com

Research on PBFT consensus algorithm for grouping based on feature trust

The consensus mechanism is the core of the blockchain system, which plays an important role in the performance and security of the blockchain system . The Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) algorithm is a widely used consensus algorithm, but the PBFT algorithm also suffers from high consensus latency, low throughput and performance. In this paper, we propose a grouped PBFT consensus algorithm (GPBFT) based on feature trust. First, the algorithm evaluates the trust degree of nodes in the transaction process through the EigenTrust trust model, and uses the trust degree of nodes as the basis for electing master nodes and proxy nodes. Then, the algorithm divides the nodes in the blockchain system into multiple groups, and the consensus within each independent group does not affect the other groups, which greatly reduces the communication overhead of the consensus process when the number of nodes in the system is large. Finally, we demonstrate through theoretical and experimental analysis that the GPBFT algorithm has a significant improvement in security and performance.
COMPUTERS
Variety

Snap Misses Already Lowered Q2 Expectations, Says It Will ‘Substantially Slow’ Rate of Hiring

Click here to read the full article. Snap reported second-quarter results that came in under analysts’ already reduced expectations — and the company didn’t provide Q3 guidance — sending the stock down more than 25% in after-hours trading. The social messaging and content app company also intends to “substantially slow our rate of hiring, as well as the rate of operating expense growth,” it said in its first quarterly letter to investors. We will reprioritize our investments and drive a renewed focus on productivity.” The company reported revenue of $1.11 billion, up 13%, and a net loss of $422 million (an adjusted...
NFL
TechCrunch

Google Cloud announces its first region in Mexico

The new region, which will be Google’s 35th, will allow it to better serve its local users with lower-latency access to its cloud services, but — and these days, this may be even more important — offer these users data residency and compliance options. “The cloud region...
BUSINESS

