Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO