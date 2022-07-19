Lawmakers, activists remember Aurora theater shooting, push for future legislation

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, speaking in a virtual press conference in memory of the 10th anniversary of the July 20, 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

On eve of the 10th anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting, activists joined state and federal lawmakers from Colorado to cheer progress on gun control legislation and push for future action.

Along with U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, and state Rep. Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat whose son Alex was one of 12 murdered by the shooter on July 20, 2012, the Tuesday virtual press conference also featured Jenalise Long and Jayla Hemphill of Aurora, who represents Colorado and Pennsylvania in Students Demand Action, a nationwide network of youth activists.

Like Sullivan's son, Long was also in the movie theater that night - a last minute decision, she said as she spoke of what that day was like. First came the tear gas, she said, and then the sounds of gunfire.

An Air Force veteran, Long relied on her military training to escape. But she hasn't escaped the memories of that night.

"It feels like it was just yesterday," she said, tearing up. "It never gets easier," adding that the night replays in her head almost constantly.

"These shootings happen because guns are in the wrong hands," Long added.

Both Long and Hemphill cheered the recent Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

That law, the first major successful legislation on guns since 1994, sets aside $750 million in funding for crisis intervention services, including state implementation of red flag laws; blocks those convicted of domestic violence from purchasing guns, including partners as well as spouses; requires those ages 18 to 21 to undergo more extensive background checks before purchasing a firearm, and makes gun trafficking and straw firearms purchases distinct federal crimes.

Crow said the enhanced background checks in the law will keep weapons out of the hands of certain 18- to 21-year-olds, but added that legislation to block purchases of automatic weapons by that age group will require the Senate to overturn its filibuster rule. "We will vote on that [legislation] in Congress again" he said pledging to continue to push on the issue so that the losses of loved ones "are not in vain."

Hemphill also addressed rising frustration among Democratic voters that their elected leaders are not doing enough on the issue.

"We're all frustrated and tired of being fearful" in day-to-day activities, she said.

In spite of that frustration, however, "we keep trying." She said the gun legislation Biden signed into law is a huge step forward that shows politicians are at least starting to listen.

"We're taking baby steps," Hemphill added. "We're not as close as we'd like to be but closer than were two months ago."

Sullivan indicated that the mood around gun control has changed, at least in Colorado, stating he wouldn't have gotten elected 10 years ago.

"Your votes are working," he said.