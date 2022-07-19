Temporal variation in climatic factors influences phenotypic diversity of Trochulus land snails

Zinc finger (Zf)-BED proteins are a novel superfamily of transcription factors that controls numerous activities in plants including growth, development, and cellular responses to biotic and abiotic stresses. Despite their important roles in gene regulation, little is known about the specific functions of Zf-BEDs in land plants. The current study identified a total of 750 Zf-BED-encoding genes in 35 land plant species including mosses, bryophytes, lycophytes, gymnosperms, and angiosperms. The gene family size was somewhat proportional to genome size. All identified genes were categorized into 22 classes based on their specific domain architectures. Of these, class I (Zf-BED_DUF-domain_Dimer_Tnp_hAT) was the most common in the majority of the land plants. However, some classes were family-specific, while the others were species-specific, demonstrating diversity at different classification levels. In addition, several novel functional domains were also predicated including WRKY and nucleotide-binding site (NBS). Comparative genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics provided insights into the evolutionary history, duplication, divergence, gene gain and loss, species relationship, expression profiling, and structural diversity of Zf-BEDs in land plants. The comprehensive study of Zf-BEDs in Gossypium sp., (cotton) also demonstrated a clear footprint of polyploidization. Overall, this comprehensive evolutionary study of Zf-BEDs in land plants highlighted significant diversity among plant species.
