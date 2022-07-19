ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporal variation in climatic factors influences phenotypic diversity of Trochulus land snails

By MaÅ‚gorzata ProÄ‡kÃ³w
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElÅ¼bieta KuÅºnik-KowalskaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5509-03363,. Organisms with limited dispersal capabilities should show phenotypic plasticity in situ to keep pace with environmental changes. Therefore, to study the influence of environmental variation on the phenotypic diversity, we chose land snails, Trochulus hispidus and T. sericeus, characterized by high population variability. We performed long-term field...

Nature.com

An investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions

With the expansion of high-speed railway network in the world, it is inevitable for railways to pass through seasonal frozenÂ regions. Since in a seasonal frozenÂ region the ground can have significantly different mechanical properties between the freezing season and the warm season, train-induced ground vibration is also season-dependent but it has not received enough attention up to now. This paper gives an investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions. Based on the well-established relationships between soil mechanical properties and freezing temperature, a frozen ground is shown to be still represented by a layered ground and therefore, previously developed models for predicting ground vibration generated by a train running along a track resting on a layered ground can be readily applied. The effects of low temperature on the dynamical properties of fasteners are also considered. Results show that, due to the increased Young's modulus at freezing condition, the vibration level of a frozen ground near the track is lower than that of the non-frozen counterpart. However, well away from the track, the vibration level of the frozen ground is much stronger than that of the non-frozen one, mainly due to the much-reduced loss factor of the frozen ground, which results in slower attenuation of vibration with propagating distance. Results also show that, the difference in ground vibration between a frozen ground and its non-frozen counterpart is mainly caused by freezing of the ground. The emphasis of this study lies in making clear the characteristics of train-induced ground vibration in frozen regions and the differences between frozen and non-frozen regions, providing some new fundamental insights about this practical problem, which have significant engineering guidance and application value.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

New systematic study approach of green synthesis CdS thin film via Salvia dye

In this study, we aimed to increase the knowledge regarding the response mechanisms which were associated with the formation of CdS thin films. CdS thin film remains the most appealing alternative for many researchers, as it has been a capable buffer material for effect in film based polycrystalline solar cells (CdTe, CIGSe, CZTS). The Linker Assisted and Chemical Bath Deposition (LA-CBD) technique, which combines the Linker Assisted (LA) technique and the chemical bath deposition (CBD) method for forming high quality CdS thin film, was presented as an efficient and novel hybrid sensitization technique. CdS films were bound to soda lime with the help of electrostatic forces, which led to the formation of the intermediate complexes [Cd (NH3)4]2+ that helped in the collision of these complexes with a soda lime slide. Salvia dye and as a linker molecule 3-Mercaptopropionic acid (MPA) was used in the one step fabrication technique. Optical results showed that the bandgap varied in the range of (2.50 to 2.17) eV. Morphological properties showed a homogeneous distribution of the particles that aspherical in shape in the CdS"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films. This technique significantly affected on the electrical characterizations of CdS films after the annealing process. The CdS"‰+"‰Ag"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films showed the maximum carrier concentration and minimum resistivity, as 5.64"‰Ã—"‰10 18Â cmâˆ’3 and 0.83 Î© cm respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Biofilm cultivation facilitates coexistence and adaptive evolution in an industrial bacterial community

The majority of ecological, industrial and medical impacts of bacteria result from diverse communities containing multiple species. This diversity presents a significant challenge as co-cultivation of multiple bacterial species frequently leads to species being outcompeted and, with this, the possibility to manipulate, evolve and improve bacterial communities is lost. Ecological theory predicts that a solution to this problem will be to grow species in structured environments, which reduces the likelihood of competitive exclusion. Here, we explored the ability of cultivation in a structured environment to facilitate coexistence, evolution, and adaptation in an industrially important community: Lactococcus lactis and Leuconostoc mesenteroides frequently used as dairy starter cultures. As commonly occurs, passaging of these two species together in a liquid culture model led to the loss of one species in 6 of 20 lineages (30%). By contrast, when we co-cultured the two species as biofilms on beads, a stable coexistence was observed in all lineages studied for over 100 generations. Moreover, we show that the co-culture drove evolution of new high-yield variants, which compared to the ancestor grew more slowly, yielded more cells and had enhanced capability of biofilm formation. Importantly, we also show that these high-yield biofilm strains did not evolve when each species was passaged in monoculture in the biofilm model. Therefore, both co-culture and the biofilm model were conditional for these high-yield strains to evolve. Our study underlines the power of ecological thinking-namely, the importance of structured environments for coexistence-to facilitate cultivation, evolution, and adaptation of industrially important bacterial communities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spongy all-in-liquid materials by in-situ formation of emulsions at oil-water interfaces

Printing a structured network of functionalized droplets in a liquid medium enables engineering collectives of living cells for functional purposes and promises enormous applications in processes ranging from energy storage to tissue engineering. Current approaches are limited to drop-by-drop printing or face limitations in reproducing the sophisticated internal features of a structured material and its interactions with the surrounding media. Here, we report a simple approach for creating stable liquid filaments of silica nanoparticle dispersions and use them as inks to print all-in-liquid materials that consist of a network of droplets. Silica nanoparticles stabilize liquid filaments at Weber numbers two orders of magnitude smaller than previously reported in liquid-liquid systems by rapidly producing a concentrated emulsion zone at the oil-water interface. We experimentally demonstrate the printed aqueous phase is emulsified in-situ; consequently, a 3D structure is achieved with flexible walls consisting of layered emulsions. The tube-like printed features have a spongy texture resembling miniaturized versions of "tube sponges" found in the oceans. A scaling analysis based on the interplay between hydrodynamics and emulsification kinetics reveals that filaments are formed when emulsions are generated and remain at the interface during the printing period. Stabilized filaments are utilized for printing liquid-based fluidic channels.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Small changes in rhizosphere microbiome composition predict disease outcomes earlier than pathogen density variations

Even in homogeneous conditions, plants facing a soilborne pathogen tend to show a binary outcome with individuals either remaining fully healthy or developing severe to lethal disease symptoms. As the rhizosphere microbiome is a major determinant of plant health, we postulated that such a binary outcome may result from an early divergence in the rhizosphere microbiome assembly that may further cascade into varying disease suppression abilities. We tested this hypothesis by setting up a longitudinal study of tomato plants growing in a natural but homogenized soil infested with the soilborne bacterial pathogen Ralstonia solanacearum. Starting from an originally identical species pool, individual rhizosphere microbiome compositions rapidly diverged into multiple configurations during the plant vegetative growth. This variation in community composition was strongly associated with later disease development during the later fruiting state. Most interestingly, these patterns also significantly predicted disease outcomes 2 weeks before any difference in pathogen density became apparent between the healthy and diseased groups. In this system, a total of 135 bacterial OTUs were associated with persistent healthy plants. Five of these enriched OTUs (Lysinibacillus, Pseudarthrobacter, Bordetella, Bacillus, and Chryseobacterium) were isolated and shown to reduce disease severity by 30.4"“100% when co-introduced with the pathogen. Overall, our results demonstrated that an initially homogenized soil can rapidly diverge into rhizosphere microbiomes varying in their ability to promote plant protection. This suggests that early life interventions may have significant effects on later microbiome states, and highlights an exciting opportunity for microbiome diagnostics and plant disease prevention.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human placental extract activates a wide array of gene expressions related to skin functions

As skin aging is one of the most common dermatological concerns in recent years, scientific research has promoted treatment strategies aimed at preventing or reversing skin aging. Breakdown of the extracellular matrix (ECM), such as collagen and elastin fibers, in the skin results in decreased skin elasticity and tension. Cutaneous cells, especially fibroblasts in the dermis layer of the skin, mainly produce ECM proteins. Although clinical studies have demonstrated that placental extract (PE) has positive effects on skin health, the molecular mechanisms by which PE acts against skin aging are still largely unknown. In this study, we performed RNA-sequence analysis to investigate whether human PE (HPE) alters ECM-related gene expression in normal human dermal fibroblast (NHDF) cells. Gene ontology analysis showed that genes related to extracellular matrix/structure organization, such as COL1A1, COL5A3, ELN, and HAS2 were highly enriched, and most of these genes were upregulated. We further confirmed that the HPE increased the type I collagen, proteoglycan versican, elastin, and hyaluronan levels in NHDF cells. Our results demonstrate that HPE activates global ECM-related gene expression in NHDF cells, which accounts for the clinical evidence that the HPE affects skin aging.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Structural variations in cancer and the 3D genome

Structural variations (SVs) affect more of the cancer genome than any other type of somatic genetic alteration but difficulties in detecting and interpreting them have limited our understanding. Clinical cancer sequencing also increasingly aims to detect SVs, leading to a widespread necessity to interpret their biological and clinical relevance. Recently, analyses of large whole-genome sequencing data sets revealed features that impact rates of SVs across the genome in different cancers. A striking feature has been the extent to which, in both their generation and their influence on the selective fitness of cancer cells, SVs are more specific to individual cancer types than other genetic alterations such as single-nucleotide variants. This Perspective discusses how the folding of the 3D genome, and differences in its folding across cell types, affect observed SV rates in different cancer types as well as how SVs can impact cancer cell fitness.
CANCER
Universe Today

A New Method for Making Graphene has an Awesome Application: A Space Elevator!

The Space Elevator is one of those ideas that seems to have an endless supply of lives. Originally proposed about a century ago, this concept calls for a tether of supermaterial that connects a station in orbit to Earth’s surface. Our planet’s rotation would keep this tether taught, and a system of “climbers” would transport people and payloads to and from space. The engineering challenges and costs associated with such a structure have always been enormous. But every generation or so, new research comes along that causes engineers and space agencies to reevaluate the concept.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Characteristics associated with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Understanding what lies behind actual COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is fundamental to help policy makers increase vaccination rates and reach herd immunity. We use June 2021 data from the COME-HERE survey to explore the predictors of actual vaccine hesitancy in France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden. We estimate a linear-probability model with a rich set of covariates and address issues of common-method variance. 13% of our sample say they do not plan to be vaccinated. Post-Secondary education, home-ownership, having an underlying health condition, and one standard-deviation higher age or income are all associated with lower vaccine hesitancy of 2"“4.5% points. Conservative-leaning political attitudes and a one standard-deviation lower degree of confidence in the government increase this probability by 3 and 6% points respectively. Vaccine hesitancy in Spain and Sweden is significantly lower than in the other countries.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

The emerging landscape of spatial profiling technologies

Improved scale, multiplexing and resolution are establishing spatial nucleic acid and protein profiling methods as a major pillar for cellular atlas building of complex samples, from tissues to full organisms. Emerging methods yield omics measurements at resolutions covering the nano- to microscale, enabling the charting of cellular heterogeneity, complex tissue architectures and dynamic changes during development and disease. We present an overview of the developing landscape of in situ spatial genome, transcriptome and proteome technologies, exemplify their impact on cell biology and translational research, and discuss current challenges for their community-wide adoption. Among many transformative applications, we envision that spatial methods will map entire organs and enable next-generation pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An update on global mining land use

The growing demand for minerals has pushed mining activities into new areas increasingly affecting biodiversity-rich natural biomes. Mapping the land use of the global mining sector is, therefore, a prerequisite for quantifying, understanding and mitigating adverse impacts caused by mineral extraction. This paper updates our previous work mapping mining sites worldwide. Using visual interpretation of Sentinel-2 images for 2019, we inspected more than 34,000 mining locations across the globe. The result is a global-scale dataset containing 44,929 polygon features covering 101,583"‰km2 of large-scale as well as artisanal and small-scale mining. The increase in coverage is substantial compared to the first version of the dataset, which included 21,060 polygons extending over 57,277"‰km2. The polygons cover open cuts, tailings dams, waste rock dumps, water ponds, processing plants, and other ground features related to the mining activities. The dataset is available for download from https://doi.org/10.1594/PANGAEA.942325 and visualisation at www.fineprint.global/viewer.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Lycium barbarum polysaccharide modulates gut microbiota to alleviate rheumatoid arthritis in a rat model

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) seriously impairs the quality of life of sufferers. It has been shown that Lycium barbarum polysaccharide (LBP), a natural active indigestible ingredient with medicinal and edible functions, can effectively relieve RA, however, whether this effect is related to gut microbiota is not known. This study aimed to explore the RA alleviating mechanism of LBP mediated by gut microbiota using a collagen-induced arthritis rat model. The results showed that LBP significantly changed the gut microflora structure accompanied with the RA alleviation. Specifically, a LBP intervention reduced the relative abundance of Lachnospiraceae_NK4A136_group and uncultured_bacterium_f_Ruminococcaceae and significantly increased the abundance of Romboutsia, Lactobacillus, Dubosiella and Faecalibaculum. The mRNA contents of several colonic epithelial genes including Dpep3, Gstm6, Slc27a2, Col11a2, Sycp2, SNORA22, Tnni1, Gpnmb, Mypn and Acsl6, which are potentially associated to RA, were down-regulated due to the DNA hypermethylation, possibly caused by the elevating content of a bacterial metabolite S-adenosyl methionine (SAM). In conclusion, our current study suggests that LBP alleviated RA by reshaping the composition of intestinal microflora which may generate SAM, inducing DNA hypermethylation of RA-related genes in the host intestinal epithelium and subsequently reducing their expression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Myasthenia gravis-specific aberrant neuromuscular gene expression by medullary thymic epithelial cells in thymoma

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a neurological disease caused by autoantibodies against neuromuscular-associated proteins. While MG frequently develops in thymoma patients, the etiologic factors for MG are not well understood. Here, by constructing a comprehensive atlas of thymoma using bulk and single-cell RNA-sequencing, we identify ectopic expression of neuromuscular molecules in MG-type thymoma. These molecules are found within a distinct subpopulation of medullary thymic epithelial cells (mTECs), which we name neuromuscular mTECs (nmTECs). MG-thymoma also exhibits microenvironments dedicated to autoantibody production, including ectopic germinal center formation, T follicular helper cell accumulation, and type 2 conventional dendritic cell migration. Cell"“cell interaction analysis also predicts the interaction between nmTECs and T/B cells via CXCL12-CXCR4. The enrichment of nmTECs presenting neuromuscular molecules within MG-thymoma is further confirmed immunohistochemically and by cellular composition estimation from the MG-thymoma transcriptome. Altogether, this study suggests that nmTECs have a significant function in MG pathogenesis via ectopic expression of neuromuscular molecules.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Detection of NO introduced in plasma-irradiated dry lettuce seeds using liquid chromatography-electrospray ionization quantum mass spectrometry (LC-ESI QMS)

Discharge plasma irradiates seeds with reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS). However, RONS introduced in seeds by plasma irradiation have not been successfully detected thus far. This study provides experimental evidence that nitrate ion NO3âˆ’ is introduced in lettuce seeds as RONS upon irradiation with atmospheric-pressure air dielectric barrier discharge plasma. Plasma irradiation for 5Â min promotes seed germination. The components of the plasma-irradiated seeds were examined using electrospray ionization quantum mass spectrometry (ESI QMS), which revealed that the plasma irradiation introduced an ion with a mass of 62Â m/z in detectable amounts. This ion was identified as NO3âˆ’ by liquid chromatography (LC), multiple wavelength detector (MWD), and LC-ESI QMS. A one-dimensional simulation at electron temperature Te"‰="‰1Â eV, electron density Ne"‰="‰1013/m3, and gas temperature Tg"‰="‰300Â K indicated the introduction of NO3âˆ’, involving nitric oxide NO. NO3âˆ’ is one of the most important ions that trigger signal transduction for germination when introduced in seeds. The scanning electron microscopy (SEM) images revealed that there was no change on the surface of the seeds after plasma irradiation. Plasma irradiation is an effective method of introducing NO3âˆ’ in seeds in a dry process without causing damage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamical topological phase realized in a trapped-ion quantum simulator

Nascent platforms for programmable quantum simulation offer unprecedented access to new regimes of far-from-equilibrium quantum many-body dynamics in almost isolated systems. Here achieving precise control over quantum many-body entanglement is an essential task for quantum sensing and computation. Extensive theoretical work indicates that these capabilities can enable dynamical phases and critical phenomena that show topologically robust methods to create, protect and manipulate quantum entanglement that self-correct against large classes of errors. However, so far, experimental realizations have been confined to classical (non-entangled) symmetry-breaking orders1,2,3,4,5. In this work, we demonstrate an emergent dynamical symmetry-protected topological phase6, in a quasiperiodically driven array of ten 171Yb+ hyperfine qubits in Quantinuum's System Model H1 trapped-ion quantum processor7. This phase shows edge qubits that are dynamically protected from control errors, cross-talk and stray fields. Crucially, this edge protection relies purely on emergent dynamical symmetries that are absolutely stable to generic coherent perturbations. This property is special to quasiperiodically driven systems: as we demonstrate, the analogous edge states of a periodically driven qubit array are vulnerable to symmetry-breaking errors and quickly decohere. Our work paves the way for implementation of more complex dynamical topological orders8,9 that would enable error-resilient manipulation of quantum information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research on PBFT consensus algorithm for grouping based on feature trust

The consensus mechanism is the core of the blockchain system, which plays an important role in the performance and security of the blockchain system . The Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) algorithm is a widely used consensus algorithm, but the PBFT algorithm also suffers from high consensus latency, low throughput and performance. In this paper, we propose a grouped PBFT consensus algorithm (GPBFT) based on feature trust. First, the algorithm evaluates the trust degree of nodes in the transaction process through the EigenTrust trust model, and uses the trust degree of nodes as the basis for electing master nodes and proxy nodes. Then, the algorithm divides the nodes in the blockchain system into multiple groups, and the consensus within each independent group does not affect the other groups, which greatly reduces the communication overhead of the consensus process when the number of nodes in the system is large. Finally, we demonstrate through theoretical and experimental analysis that the GPBFT algorithm has a significant improvement in security and performance.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A genome-wide comparative evolutionary analysis of zinc finger-BED transcription factor genes in land plants

Zinc finger (Zf)-BED proteins are a novel superfamily of transcription factors that controls numerous activities in plants including growth, development, and cellular responses to biotic and abiotic stresses. Despite their important roles in gene regulation, little is known about the specific functions of Zf-BEDs in land plants. The current study identified a total of 750 Zf-BED-encoding genes in 35 land plant species including mosses, bryophytes, lycophytes, gymnosperms, and angiosperms. The gene family size was somewhat proportional to genome size. All identified genes were categorized into 22 classes based on their specific domain architectures. Of these, class I (Zf-BED_DUF-domain_Dimer_Tnp_hAT) was the most common in the majority of the land plants. However, some classes were family-specific, while the others were species-specific, demonstrating diversity at different classification levels. In addition, several novel functional domains were also predicated including WRKY and nucleotide-binding site (NBS). Comparative genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics provided insights into the evolutionary history, duplication, divergence, gene gain and loss, species relationship, expression profiling, and structural diversity of Zf-BEDs in land plants. The comprehensive study of Zf-BEDs in Gossypium sp., (cotton) also demonstrated a clear footprint of polyploidization. Overall, this comprehensive evolutionary study of Zf-BEDs in land plants highlighted significant diversity among plant species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Spatial organization of hydrophobic and charged residues affects protein thermal stability and binding affinity

What are the molecular determinants of protein"“protein binding affinity and whether they are similar to those regulating fold stability are two major questions of molecular biology, whose answers bring important implications both from a theoretical and applicative point of view. Here, we analyze chemical and physical features on a large dataset of protein"“protein complexes with reliable experimental binding affinity data and compare them with a set of monomeric proteins for which melting temperature data was available. In particular, we probed the spatial organization of protein (1) intramolecular and intermolecular interaction energies among residues, (2) amino acidic composition, and (3) their hydropathy features. Analyzing the interaction energies, we found that strong Coulombic interactions are preferentially associated with a high protein thermal stability, while strong intermolecular van der Waals energies correlate with stronger protein"“protein binding affinity. Statistical analysis of amino acids abundances, exposed to the molecular surface and/or in interaction with the molecular partner, confirmed that hydrophobic residues present on the protein surfaces are preferentially located in the binding regions, while charged residues behave oppositely. Leveraging on the important role of van der Waals interface interactions in binding affinity, we focused on the molecular surfaces in the binding regions and evaluated their shape complementarity, decomposing the molecular patches in the 2D Zernike basis. For the first time, we quantified the correlation between local shape complementarity and binding affinity via the Zernike formalism. In addition, considering the solvent interactions via the residue hydropathy, we found that the hydrophobicity of the binding regions dictates their shape complementary as much as the correlation between van der Waals energy and binding affinity. In turn, these relationships pave the way to the fast and accurate prediction and design of optimal binding regions as the 2D Zernike formalism allows a rapid and superposition-free comparison between possible binding surfaces.
SCIENCE

