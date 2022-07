JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept remember one of their longtime officers and his wife who were killed on this date, July 20, 2018:. “Its been four years since we lost Officer David Brewer and his wife Stacey in an off-duty motorcycle crash. We continue to miss him and today we honor his memory and the dedication he gave to the Joplin Police Department and the citizens of Joplin.” — July 20, 2022.

