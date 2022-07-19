ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Big changes are happening at Tarleton

By texannews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarleton State University students should expect big changes happening on campus. Tarleton is home for many students, staff and alumni. Most of the students come to the university because they feel like part of a community. Dr. James Hurley became the 16th President at Tarleton in 2019. Hurley has...

Tarleton Earns Prestigious AACSB International Accreditation

Tarleton State University’s College of Business has been awarded AACSB International accreditation, a distinction enjoyed by fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide. Founded in 1916, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business colleges, connecting educators, students and entrepreneurs...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Tarleton Esports brings forth new meaning to sports on campus

Tarleton Esports has become a well-known student organization on campus and plans to grow. Esports is an organized competition of online video games. With traditional sports being a highlight in southern regions of the United States, esports has a difficult time becoming popular on campus. Tarleton Esports uses a variety...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Aledo All-Stars win world series

Part of growing up in Aledo for the local youth is playing ball at Aledo Athletics off of Bankhead Highway in the spring. Since 1976 the nonprofit organization has provided Aledo youth the opportunity to play baseball and softball from age 4 all the way through middle school. At the...
ALEDO, TX
Mourning named new coach at Aledo High School

With the Texas heat, many golfers like to hit the course in the morning. In Aledo, there is a brand new Mourning in the golf program, as in new head coach Brian Mourning, who has taken over both the boys and girls programs. Morning replaces Joe Roquemore and James Mullins, who led the boys and girls to Class 5A State Tournament appearances this past season, respectively.
ALEDO, TX
Texas school districts offering teachers 4-day work week

Some smaller Texas school districts are offering a four-day week in an effort to hire and keep teachers. Good Day talked to Texas Tribune education reporter Brian Lopez about the idea in places like Mineral Wells and Chico, located about 50 miles outside of Fort Worth.
TEXAS STATE
Wildfire Update: Over 7,700 Acres Torched Across Texas

All of North Texas remains under a Red Flag Warning issued by the The National Weather Service on Tuesday, as wildfires burn across the region. A large wildfire has burned hundreds of acres near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County as crews continue to work on extinguishing it. Adam...
TEXAS STATE
Permanent jewelry store comes to Stephenville

Offering a variety of unique jewelry pieces, Juniper Jewelry Bar will open in Stephenville on July 27. “The goal of Juniper Jewelry Bar is to provide a local place for people to have a shared experience to celebrate something special,” owner Emily Griffin said. “You can bring whoever you’d like to have a ‘permanent’ reminder of your relationship or a special moment, like a birthday or wedding.”
Razzoo’s Cajun Café Planned for Burleson

Razzoo’s Cajun Café is planning to open a location in Burleson in the spring of 2023. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 135 W. Ellison St., according to state licensing information. You can try a few appetizers including Cajun fondue, boudin balls, and gumbo. The menu is...
BURLESON, TX
Stroke at the starting line leaves Texas man racing for his life

BENBROOK, Texas — On a day meant to honor a loved one, Phillip Brawley believes it may have been that exact loved one who was looking out for him as a hidden medical condition took him from the starting line to the emergency room. The athletic 40-year-old from Benbrook,...
BENBROOK, TX
Somervell County Family Loses Five Homes in Wildfire

Among the 16 homes destroyed by wildfires in Somervell County, five houses belonged to the same family west of Glen Rose. Over the years, the Brown family built seven homes on the same 200 acres. Five of the seven burned to the ground on Tuesday. "This is our family homestead,”...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE

