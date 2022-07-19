Cornhole in Missoula for A Good Cause

The 2nd Annual Dubbers Care Foundation Cornhole Tournament is coming to Missoula on Wednesday July 27th at 5:30pm at Ogren Park. If you want to play cornhole, have fun and help out a great cause then this is for you. We have all read the news about the lack of affordable...
Some of you might be wondering who Paul Cauthen( AKA "The Big Velvet") is. Well, to put it simply, he's one of the coolest artists that has jumped on the scene in the last few years. I've seen him play small gigs at the Remington in Whitefish and sell the place out in seconds. Fast forward to the next year and he's playing the huge "Under The Big Sky" festival, and this last year, he headlined the festival. Now Paul has announced a new tour, and the guy is about to sell out two of Montana's biggest venues, and you don't want to miss it. Check out the Details.
The recent July City Club presentation was all about the future of Marshall Mountain and how the community will be able to access the area for recreation and educational programs. Those presenting at the meeting included Rick Wishcamper, Owner of Izzy Dog LLC and the Marshall Mountain area; Morgan Valliant,...
I'm a simple man. I like cheap beer, skateboarding and watching straight-to-Netflix Adam Sandler movies using my parents subscription— but that doesn't mean I can't get boujee once in awhile. What's boujee? Urban Dictionary defines it as "high class, flossin, ballin" Think Real Housewives of wherever. Those ladies are way boujee, that's the vibe. But can you get boujee in Missoula, Montana? You bet your vintage Louis Vuitton handbag on it. I'll tell you how to have the most boujee day possible, from magnificent morning to the sumptuous sundown.
Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.
UPDATE: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022. MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest. Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze. The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call...
You don’t have a lot of time to do everything you want to get done when it’s summertime in this latitude. It’s "Fun Time" in Missoula! Or, any of the fine places to dip your toes in the river in Ravalli County, or the Blackfoot. We all know that every waterway has been fast and cold for weeks but it hasn’t stopped anyone from jumping in with a flotation device of dubious source and giving it a go downstream.
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte launched the Montana Housing Task Force on Friday with the goal of making housing attainable and affordable for all Montanans. KGVO News reached out to Governor Gianforte for details on the task force and what he hopes it will accomplish. “As I travel the state it...
As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […]
The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Calling all professional handymen! The City Of Missoula is accepting bids to improve one of the main attractions at Bonner Park. The stage is one of several Bonner Park attractions which include two city blocks of water spouts, lots of trees for shade from the summer heat, a jungle gym and sandbox for the kids, tennis courts, a small baseball field, and a volleyball court. It's a popular (and free!) recreation destination in the city.
A large grass fire that may have been human-caused was reported late Sunday night in the Grant Creek area on property on Gleneagle Way. KGVO News spoke to Battalion Chief Ron Lubke with Missoula Rural Fire on Monday who provided details on the fire. “Just after 10:30 p.m. on July...
Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
The Western Big Sky Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series continues with the next rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The Ravalli County Rockin’ RC Rodeo, the Darby Rodeo Association and Red Eye Rodeo have teamed up to bring you this series, which began on July 8 in Darby and will culminate in the finals on September 17 in Darby.
Today is NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY! A day where you need no excuse to enjoy an American classic. These types of sausages were culturally imported from Germany and became popular in the United States. It became a working-class street food in the U.S., sold at stands and carts. Although particularly connected with New York City and its cuisine, the hot dog eventually became ubiquitous throughout the US during the 20th century.
John Siau, the father of David and grandfather of McKenzie Siau who were both viciously slain by 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden last weekend in East Glacier, released a video statement late Wednesday night in which he thanked all those who helped his family through their tragedy. Madden drove his pickup...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department released its annual report for 2021. Police received 52,666 calls for service. Among those, 0.4% resulted in at least one use-of-force action. In 2021, the Missoula Police Department took 2,550 traffic collision reports, which is up from 1,482 in 2020 and 2,196...
Missoula’s zoning regulations haven’t been significantly changed since the 1930s, so the city is in the midst of crafting and rewriting the zoning laws that help shape our community. Ward 2 Missoula City Councilor Jordan Hess appeared on the KGVO City Talk segment of Talk Back on Friday....
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a man who was last seen in the Clark Fork River Sunday, July 17 and is reported missing. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook Douglas Jensen was last seen in distress in the Clark Fork River. Investigation and...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people, including an 18-month old child, were killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two adult...
MISSOULA - As the City of Missoula dives into its FY ’23 budgeting process, a number of themes have begun to emerge including inflation, material costs, taxation, and a structural imbalance in the budget itself. Five city departments this week are slated to detail their successes from last year...
On July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local fast-food restaurant after the manager called 911 to report a female, later identified as an off-shift employee at the restaurant, came inside with a bloody nose and screaming she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
Comments / 0