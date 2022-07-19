ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

How Caldwell’s Elevate Academy ‘finds the genius in every kid’

By SADIE DITTENBER Idaho Education News
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pc39j_0glGwGcQ00
Seniors at Elevate Academy in Caldwell build a tiny home on wheels. Idaho Education News

Originally published July 14 on IdahoEdNews.org.

CALDWELL — Longtime educators Monica White and Matt Strong knew Idaho’s school system was not working for all students. Even the state’s alternative schools, one of which the two worked at, were letting kids fall through the cracks.

“We were never happy at graduation,” said Strong. “We did what everybody wanted us to do, what the world wanted us to do. We graduated kids. But for us, it wasn’t enough.”

Frustrated with a system that left students to fend for themselves, White and Strong quit their jobs and teamed up to create Elevate Academy, changing the face of local education with an innovative model geared toward career readiness instead of college readiness.

The Elevate Academy model

Elevate is a career-technical charter school designed to remove the barriers of traditional school environments and help students at risk of quitting school find purpose and utility in education. The school serving grades 6-12 combines state content standards with career-technical education standards. They operate on a fluid, year-long schedule to give kids structure and prevent summer learning loss.

“We’re looking at … helping kids find full-time jobs with retirement plans, with benefits that pay significantly higher than minimum wage,” said White. “So that their industry certifications and the skills that they’re taking put them in a situation where they can lead a fruitful life, not just … get by.”

The school provides eight trades for students to study:

n culinary arts

n emergency medical technician

n graphic arts and design

n firefighting arts

n criminal justice

n business services

n construction

n manufacturing

Students study each trade for five weeks and specializes in one by their junior or senior year. The idea is if they take classes in each specialization for multiple weeks, the students are not only job-ready, but life-ready when they graduate.

They know basic fire safety and they can cook, save a life, fix anything in their house and run a welding torch, said White.

“They can make art … and understand how to sell and market,” added Strong. “They know how to do a checkbook.”

Math, English, social studies and science are all taught in relation to the trades. Instead of taking Algebra I or Earth science, culinary students learn the chemistry of cooking, while art students learn the history of propaganda.

Even the building, according to science teacher Meggan Laughrey, reflects Elevates mission.

“Everything done from the color scheme that’s chosen is based on what’s best for kids, what makes them feel more secure,” said Laughrey. “The energy feels different. Even when we have days where internet is out and things are kind of crazy … it’s just different. There’s a sense of excitement with the staff and with the students.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zu0XC_0glGwGcQ00
{span}Elevate Academy’s Caldwell building includes a two-story slide for students and visitors to enjoy.{/span} Idaho Education News

The building includes a fitness center, mental health services, individual showers, a laundry room and a barbershop. The school also has a two-story purple slide for students and visitors as an extra element of fun. All amenities were designed with the “whole child” in mind, working to remove barriers and add energy to the student body, according to Elevate’s website.

The students who benefit

At Elevate, criminal justice students direct traffic in the mornings and afternoons. Business and marketing students answer phones and do clerical work. Graphic arts and design students screen print T-shirts. The students have built tiny homes, dog houses and stained benches for Destination Caldwell. The founders want to “find the genius in every kid,” and give each student a purpose.

Elevate is for students who meet the state of Idaho’s “at-risk” criteria and are not finding success in a traditional school environment. But Strong and White emphasize that they don’t call the school an “alternative school,” because the term often carries a stigma that impacts kids and parents.

“We really want every kid to feel like it’s just a place for them,” said White. “You get those stigmas of ‘it’s a place for a bad kid.’ Well, there’s no such thing as a bad kid. There isn’t.”

Strong and White focus on the “human element” of education, working to fill the needs of their students. The founders deal with each student on a case-by-case basis, thinking creatively about how to target their needs and provide them the most help. Students were hired in HR positions last year, but had no office-appropriate clothing. The Elevate team used the school’s scholarship fund to buy new clothes for the students, removing a barrier that could have jeopardized their jobs.

“We’re gonna give them resources, from laundry to food to extra transportation, whatever a kid needs,” said White. “Any barrier that needs removed, we’ll remove it.”

The founders apply this approach to discipline as well. The school operates on a no-suspensions policy, and most disciplinary issues are handled at the lowest level with restorative, rather than punitive, solutions. So far, there have been no major offenses at the school, according to White and Strong.

Culinary arts graduate McKinley Nipper attended other schools, but believes Elevate helped her the most.

“They didn’t treat us like just regular students,” said Nipper. “We all bonded together as a family. ... I really love that school … it really helped me in a lot of ways.”

The school admits students via a traditional lottery process. Strong and White meet each student’s parents or guardians for an intake meeting. At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Elevate Caldwell had 400 students on the waitlist, nearly as much as the total enrollment. The Nampa and North Idaho locations, set to open this fall, each have at least 100 on their waitlists.

How Elevate measures success

Elevate’s teaching model gives students purpose and passion in the classroom, according to Strong and White. But Elevate students do not perform well on standardized tests. Last year, only 29% of students demonstrated proficiency in English and language arts, while only 8% demonstrated proficiency in math.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpxJT_0glGwGcQ00
{span}Elevate Academy ensures its students are “next step ready” by the time they graduate.{/span} Idaho Education News

The founders say improving test scores isn’t the primary focus for Elevate. The school’s mission is to ensure every graduate is “next step ready,” a term used to highlight that college is not the only option for graduating seniors. The founders measure the school’s success largely through career placement. They also track reading and classroom engagement over time, measuring students’ progress rather than one-time scores.

“You’d be surprised how many students who get to our level think, ‘why do I need to read, I’ve made it this far?’” said White. “Then when you start breaking down, you’re gonna have to set lease agreements and you’re gonna buy a car…things that are truly meaningful and personal to them. Then all of a sudden…the skill that they’ve struggled with forever becomes a little bit more important.”

Elevate’s first graduation was in June. Around 80 students received diplomas, and each graduate either has a well-paying job with a 401k and benefits, is enrolled in a post-secondary program or is enlisted in the military. Every student’s next step is verified through the school.

If a student does not have a plan or theirs falls through, they are invited to return to Elevate until they find something else.

“It takes all types of people and skills and talents to make the world work,” said White. “We take care of them until they’re ready to launch.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Caldwell, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Caldwell, ID
Education
107.9 LITE FM

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Idahoednews Org
Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Ada School District approves pay increase for staff

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District has approved a pay and compensation increase for staff. Earlier this summer, a committee met to review compensation for district employees, with the goal of increasing pay for all West Ada employees to at least $15 an hour. The newly approved changes include a base pay rate of $15 per hour for all current, full-time classified employees.
ADA COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Stop Flushing These Items Down the Toilet Immediately! [pics]

Toilet paper by nature is flushable. T-shirt remnants, kitty litter, and cooking grease are not. Back in 2022, the City of Nampa pleaded with its residents to stop flushing paper towels and napkins down the toilet. That same year, the City of Meridian devised their "four P's" plan that states pee, poop, (toilet) paper, and puke are toilet OG's, while all other miscellaneous items are threats.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Lottery gives record $73 million to state agencies

BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — The Idaho Lottery transferred a record $73 million to the state of Idaho Tuesday, the highest dividend in the lottery’s 33-year history. The money will be split between the State Department of Education and the Department of Administration to fund school building maintenance and repairs, and support state-operated facilities like colleges and universities.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moose on the loose in Hidden Springs

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — A moose is on the loose in a Hidden Springs community, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). IDFG is asking for community members to keep their distance and not engage with the moose if they make contact. When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals like dogs or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Restaurant Serving One of the Best Sandwiches in America Opens Its Third Boise Location

Named the “Best Sandwich in Idaho,” this Boise restaurant has been building a small sandwich empire over the last few months. Their newest location opens today!. According to the sandwich connoisseurs at “The Daily Meal,” you don’t have to leave Boise to find the best sandwich in Idaho. When they put together their list of “The Best Sandwich in Every State,” Idaho’s highest honor was given to Lemon Tree Co.’s “Peruvian.” According to the menu, the sandwich piles Genoa salami, ham, Applewood bacon, sausage crumbles, Monterey Jack, Peruvian sauce and Fritos onto a locally baked ciabatta bun from Gaston’s Bakery.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy