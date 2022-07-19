ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

REYNOLDS EXPANDS LEAD IN IOWA GOVERNOR’S RACE

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE DES MOINES REGISTER “IOWA POLL” SHOWS...

kscj.com

Comments / 39

dace
2d ago

it is past time for Reynolds to be voted out of office! and most polls are biased towards the results that they want to get! the poles choose who they want to ask based on what results they want to get

Reply(1)
13
mandy
2d ago

she needs to be voted out I want someone who is for the people not herself

Reply(3)
19
stink pickle
2d ago

we need to impose a term limit on kimmy. she can go back to barstool races.

Reply(8)
13
Related
kscj.com

IOWA POLL REVEALS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PREFERENCES

THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL FINDS A MAJORITY OF IOWA REPUBLICANS WANT DONALD TRUMP TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024, WHILE JUST 37 PERCENT OF IOWA DEMOCRATS SAY PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD SEEK A SECOND TERM. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.
beeherald.com

10 takeways from the Iowa Democratic Party State Convention

1. Don’t think Deidre DeJear can’t win the governor’s race. Cocooned in angry social media corners, divided by geography and race and tribal fractions large and small, most Iowans, either consciously, or in spite of themselves, know this ugly brew we are collectively stirring is as exhausting as it is unsustainable.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Republicans are leading in Iowa polls ahead of midterms

On this politics day edition of River to River, political scientists Sara Mitchell and Jonathan Hassid join host Ben Kieffer to tackle a slate of state, national and world issues. The experts weigh in on the U.S. House passing legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, Sen. Joe Manchin’s capacity to block President Joe Biden’s agenda and developments from the January 6 committee. They also discuss the implications of Iowa polls showing Republicans favored in three out of four Congressional races, as well as the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate race.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

IA and IL governors post high disapproval ratings

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been plunging, but the top political leaders of Iowa and Illinois don’t fare much better. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is tied for the 6th least popular governor in the nation, according to a recent Morning Consult Political Intelligence survey. Their polls were taken April 1-June 30, 2022, among a representative sample of at least 431 registered voters in each state, and Reynolds had 45 percent of voters disapprove of her job performance.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Will Celebrate First In The Nation Status, Days After DNC Decision For Democrats

Des Moines, Iowa — The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10th fundraiser in Des Moines will be a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status, according to Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. The Iowa GOP’s fundraiser will be held four days after the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowans react to House passing ‘Respect for Marriage’ Act

DES MOINES, IOWA — After the United States Supreme Court decision came down to overturn Roe v. Wade, some people are nervous other rights could be next. The concern stems from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas language in his concurring opinion in the Roe v. Wade case. The opinion is what pushed Democrats to attempt […]
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday afternoon. The bill, HR-8404, passed 267-157. Delegation statements. “As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should...
NEBRASKA STATE
hamburgreporter.com

Iowa DOT seeks comments on propsed Iowa 2 bridge projects

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for three proposed bridge replacement projects on Iowa 2 east of I-29. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024. Through traffic on Iowa 2 will be detoured using U.S. 275 and I-29 to the south through the town...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

John Deere leaves Ottumwa

Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan. The small strips of paper can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder, or injectables. But under Iowa law - the strips are considered "drug paraphernalia" and are illegal. Updated:...
OTTUMWA, IA
WOWT

Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
LOGAN, IA
Gov. Reynolds vows to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has ‘fair shot’

During Friday’s 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed her promise to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has the same opportunity. “It goes beyond their earliest years and when we take a look at some of the things that we’ve seen over the last couple of years — and it seems to continue to escalate the breakdown of the family, the infiltration of divisive ideologies in our classrooms and really the empty pit of social media, too many kids are being left behind. And we have to change that. We must set up children for a happy and a productive life. Much of that support, it comes down to the family and parenting, but much of that support happens in a classroom. And the experience that ta child has in school can mold them for life.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
DES MOINES, IA

