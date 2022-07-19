ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River woman sentenced to prison for her connection to multiple shootings in Fall River, New Bedford, including homicide

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old Fall River woman connected to multiple shootings in Fall River and New Bedford, including a 2019 New Bedford homicide, was sentenced to state prison last Friday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced. Ashlee Cambra pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging her...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

First Degree Murder Conviction Upheld in New Bedford Killing

NEW BEDFORD — The state's highest court has upheld the first degree murder conviction of a Wareham man found guilty of killing 31-year-old Julio Barbosa outside of a New Bedford 7-Eleven in July 2012. In a decision published Wednesday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court denied the appeal from 30-year-old...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Fall River, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Florida, MA
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
newbedfordguide.com

Five New Bedford Police officers credited with life-saving efforts during fire

“Five officers are being credited for their courageous efforts during a fire in the city earlier this week. On Monday at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to County Street to assist the fire department with a house fire. Sgt. Jonathan Pavao and Officers Alan Kubik, Brandon Cabral, Mohammad Mir, and Robert Green entered the building to evacuate the residents. Officers battled the heavy smoke to physically assist and carry out three residents of the home who had become overwhelmed by the smoke.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

FBI, local authorities, raid Westport Hells Angels clubhouse

There was a heavy police presence at the clubhouse of a motorcycle club in Westport Thursday. The FBI and local officers raided the property on American Legion Highway this morning. Fall River Reporter contacted Westport Police and they had no comment on the incident and referred to the FBI. Kristen...
WESTPORT, MA
Daily Voice

10 Nabbed In Massachusetts Fentanyl Trafficking Bust, Feds Say

Ten individuals are each facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly distributing drugs throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. Authorities learned the group was regularly distributing multi-kilograms of fentanyl out of a stash house in Fall River after launching an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pineda
Person
Kevin Edwards
fallriverreporter.com

Ten arrested in Southeastern Massachusetts drug trafficking organization

BOSTON – Ten individuals were arrested today for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. During today’s arrests, 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized from target locations. According to the charging documents,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Three Local Men Arrested As Part Of Federal Drug Trafficking Case

Two men from Providence and another from Cranston were arrested yesterday on Federal charges of drug trafficking in connection with a fentanyl ring through Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The trio - part of ten people charged with trafficking in 14 point 9 kilograms of the drug. The Massachusetts US...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police release preliminary investigation into motorcycle crash on I-195 in Westport that left 20-year-old with life-threatening injuries

A motorcycle rider received life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Westport and Fall River border this morning. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6:45 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a motorcycle that struck a guardrail on Route 195 westbound East of Exit 14B in Westport.
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime#Fall River Superior Court#Firearm#Jeep#The Petromart Gas Station
WPRI 12 News

10 arrested, 15 kilos of fentanyl seized in bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Found Dead in Everett Home

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said police were called to the home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. and found the 38-year-old victim dead inside. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
EVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

2 arrested in connection to Plainfield overdose death

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Two people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a man in February. Dean Barr, 52, of Plainfield, was found unresponsive in a parking lot on February 15. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner said Barr died of an overdose.
PLAINFIELD, CT
CBS Boston

Four more face charges in connection with murder of Weymouth student

QUINCY - Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with the murder of a Weymouth high school senior.The juveniles are not charged with shooting Nathan Paul in February. Two 18-year-olds have been charged with the murder.  The juveniles are charged with using counterfeit money and stealing from the victim. Prosecutors say Paul met up with the juveniles on Taffrail Road in Quincy to sell them drugs and that they shot him when they tried to pay with counterfeit cash. The Weymouth High School senior was an athlete and had plans to attend college in Massachusetts this fall. He had recently applied to Bridgewater State and UMass Amherst.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy