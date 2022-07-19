Pi’erre Bourne shares 2022 world tour

If I’m being completely honest, the best way to listen to Rylo Rodriguez is to sit out on the porch as the sun sets while a playlist of the Mobile, Alabama rapper’s leaks and unreleased songs rolls on by. If you don’t have a porch, or the time to sift through his snippets, one of his seldom released official singles will do just fine too. There’s an entire type beat industry built on the guitar built on the kind of sparse guitar loop that “Basketball Numbers” is built on, but Rylo is one of the few people who can still draw a hint of emotion from them with affecting songwriting. “Say he get excited when he see an envelope, he live through the mail,” he raps about an incarcerated friend. Because he takes a more muted approach to his Starlito-like punchline-focused writing style here, they’re even more likely to fly over your head if you aren’t looking out for them.

