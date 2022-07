The world’s ocean shipping lines, primarily concentrated into just three shipping alliances, generated about $190 billion in profits last year, mainly due to dramatically higher prices. But many others involved in global trade — businesses as well as workers, consumers, and communities — haven’t fared so well during the pandemic. Shipping costs have helped fuel inflation, congestion delays have severely damaged some businesses, workers have suffered high rates of COVID-19, and continued pollution exacerbated COVID-19’s health impacts.

