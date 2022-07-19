ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protective effects of rituximab on puromycin-induced apoptosis, loss of adhesion and cytoskeletal alterations in human podocytes

By Stefanie Jeruschke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodocytes are highly specialized cells playing a key role in the filtration function of the kidney. A damaged podocyte ultrastructure is associated with a reorganization of the actin cytoskeleton and accompanied with a loss of adhesion to the glomerular basement membrane leading to proteinuria in many forms of glomerular diseases, e.g....

Nature.com

Conditioned media of pancreatic cancer cells and pancreatic stellate cells induce myeloid-derived suppressor cells differentiation and lymphocytes suppression

As pancreatic cancer cells (PCCs) and pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) are the two major cell types that comprise the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment of pancreatic cancer, we aimed to investigate the role of conditioned medium derived from PCCs and PSCs co-culture on the viability of lymphocytes. The conditioned medium (CM) collected from PCCs and/or PSCs was used to treat peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) to determine CM ability in reducing lymphocytes population. A proteomic analysis has been done on the CM to investigate the differentially expressed protein (DEP) expressed by two PCC lines established from different stages of tumor. Subsequently, we investigated if the reduction of lymphocytes was directly caused by CM or indirectly via CM-induced MDSCs. This was achieved by isolating lymphocyte subtypes and treating them with CM and CM-induced MDSCs. Both PCCs and PSCs were important in suppressing lymphocytes, and the PCCs derived from a metastatic tumor appeared to have a stronger suppressive effect than the PCCs derived from a primary tumor. According to the proteomic profiles of CM, 416 secreted proteins were detected, and 13 DEPs were identified between PANC10.05 and SW1990. However, CM was found unable to reduce lymphocytes viability through a direct pathway. In contrast, CM that contains proteins secreted by PCC and/or PSC appear immunogenic as they increase the viability of lymphocytes subtypes. Lymphocyte subtype treated with CM-induced MDSCs showed reduced viability in T helper 1 (Th1), T helper 2 (Th2), and T regulatory (Treg) cells, but not in CD8+ T cells, and B cells. As a conclusion,Â the interplay between PCCs and PSCs is important as their co-culture displays a different trend in lymphocytes suppression, hence, their co-culture should be included in future studies to better mimic the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Angiogenic gene characterization and vessel permeability of dermal microvascular endothelial cells isolated from burn hypertrophic scar

Hypertrophic scar (HTS) formation is a common challenge for patients after burn injury. Dermal microvascular endothelial cells (DMVECs) are an understudied cell type in HTS. An increase in angiogenesis and microvessel density can be observed in HTS. Endothelial dysfunction may play a role in scar development. This study aims to generate a functional and expression profile of HTS DMVECs. We hypothesize that transcript and protein-level responses in HTS DMVECs differ from those in normal skin (NS). HTSs were created in red Duroc pigs. DMVECs were isolated using magnetic-activated cell sorting with ulex europaeus agglutinin 1 (UEA-1) lectin. Separate transwell inserts were used to form monolayers of HTS DMVECs and NS DMVECs. Cell injury was induced and permeability was assessed. Gene expression in HTS DMVECS versus NS DMVECs was measured. Select differentially expressed genes were further investigated. HTS had an increased area density of dermal microvasculature compared to NS. HTS DMVECs were 17.59% less permeable than normal DMVECs (p"‰<"‰0.05). After injury, NS DMVECs were 28.4% and HTS DMVECs were 18.8% more permeable than uninjured controls (28.4"‰Â±"‰4.8 vs 18.8"‰Â±"‰2.8; p"‰="‰0.11). PCR array identified 31 differentially expressed genes between HTS and NS DMVECs, of which 10 were upregulated and 21 were downregulated. qRT-PCR and ELISA studies were in accordance with the array. DMVECs expressed a mixed profile of factors that can contribute to and inhibit scar formation. HTS DMVECs have both a discordant response to cellular insults and baseline differences in function, supporting their proposed role in scar pathology. Further investigation of DMVECs is warranted to elucidate their contribution to HTS pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LATS kinases and SLUG regulate the transition to advanced stage in aggressive oral cancer cells

The epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) is a critical process by which cancer cells acquire malignant features. However, the molecular mechanism and functional implications of EMT and the mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET) in tumor progression remain elusive. In this study, we established two aggressive cancer cell lines from the human oral cancer cell line SAS, mesenchymal-like SAS-m4 and epithelial-like SAS-Î´. SAS-Î´ is a revertant cell obtained by inducing MET in SAS-m4. SAS-Î´, but not SAS-m4, exhibited abnormal cell growth, including piled-up overgrowth and invasive tumor formation in the tongues of nude mice, suggesting that SAS-Î´ represented more advanced cancer cells than the parental SAS cells. EMT-related transcriptional factor SLUG is phosphorylated at T208 and partly stabilized by the Hippo pathway kinases, LATS1 and LATS2. Depletion of SLUG promoted the invasive activity of SAS-Î´ by increasing the protein levels of LATS1/2 and the proportion of the phosphorylated form among total SLUG protein. Our results suggest that the LATS1/2"“SLUG axis regulates the transition of SAS cells to the advanced stage via repeated switching between EMT and MET. Therefore, an anti-SLUG-pT208 antibody would be valuable not alone as a malignant tumor marker antibody but also as a prognostic tool for patients with malignant disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Homocysteine-targeting compounds as a new treatment strategy for diabetic wounds via inhibition of the histone methyltransferase SET7/9

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. In hypoxia and hyperglycemia, SET7/9 plays an important role in controlling HIF-1Î± methylation and regulating the transcription of HIF-1Î± target genes, which are responsible for angiogenesis and wound healing. Here, we report the Ir(III) complex Set7_1a bearing acetonitrile (ACN) ligands as a SET7/9 methyltransferase inhibitor and HIF-1Î± stabilizer. Interestingly, Set7_1a could engage SET7/9 and strongly inhibit SET7/9 activity, especially after preincubation with homocysteine (Hcy), which is elevated in diabetes. We hypothesize that Set7_1a exchanges ACN subunits for Hcy to disrupt the interaction between SET7/9 and SAM/SAH, which are structurally related to Hcy. Inhibition of SET7/9 methyltransferase activity by Set7_1a led to reduced HIF-1Î± methylation at the lysine 32 residue, causing increased HIF-1Î± level and recruitment of HIF-1Î± target genes that promote angiogenesis, such as VEGF, GLUT1, and EPO, in hypoxia and hyperglycemia. Significantly, Set7_1a improved wound healing in a type 2 diabetic mouse model by activating HIF-1Î± signaling and downstream proangiogenic factors. To our knowledge, this is the first Hcy-targeting iridium compound shown to be a SET7/9 antagonist that can accelerate diabetic wound healing. More importantly, this study opens a therapeutic avenue for the treatment of diabetic wounds by the inhibition of SET7/9 lysine methyltransferase activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ROR1-targeting switchable CAR-T cells for cancer therapy

The success of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy in the treatment of hematologic malignancies has prompted the development of numerous CAR-T technologies, including switchable CAR-T (sCAR-T) systems that combine a universal CAR-T with bispecific adapter proteins. Owing to their controllability and versatility, sCAR-Ts have received considerable attention. To explore the therapeutic utility of sCAR-Ts targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR1, which is expressed in hematologic and solid malignancies, and to identify bispecific adaptor proteins that efficiently mediate universal CAR-T engagement, a panel of switches based on ROR1-targeting Fabs with different epitopes and affinities was compared in in vitro and in vivo models of ROR1-expressing cancers. For switches targeting overlapping or identical epitopes, potency correlated with affinity. Surprisingly, however, we identified a switch targeting a unique epitope with low affinity but mediating potent and selective antitumor activity in vitro and in vivo. Converted to a conventional CAR-T, the same anti-ROR1 mAb (324) outperformed a clinically investigated conventional CAR-T that is based on an anti-ROR1 mAb (R12) with ~200-fold higher affinity. Thus, demonstrating therapeutic utility on their own, sCAR-Ts also facilitate higher throughput screening for the identification of conventional CAR-T candidates for preclinical and clinical studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Alveolar macrophages: Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 242 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused more than 6.3 million deaths to date. Despite great efforts to curb the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), vaccines and neutralizing antibodies are in the gloom due to persistent viral mutations and antiviral compounds face challenges of specificity and safety. In addition, vaccines are unable to treat already-infected individuals, and antiviral drugs cannot be used prophylactically. Therefore, exploration of unconventional strategies to curb the current pandemic is highly urgent. Alveolar macrophages (AMs) residing on the surface of alveoli are the first immune cells that dispose of alveoli-invading viruses. Our findings demonstrate that M1 AMs have an acidic endosomal pH, thus favoring SARS-CoV-2 to leave endosomes and release into the cytosol where the virus initiates replication; in contrast, M2 AMs have an increased endosomal pH, which dampens the viral escape and facilitates delivery of the virus for lysosomal degradation. In this review, we propose that AMs are the Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection and that modulation of the endosomal pH of AMs has the potential to eliminate invaded SARS-CoV-2; the same strategy might also be suitable for other lethal respiratory viruses.
CANCER
Nature.com

Microglia homeostasis mediated by epigenetic ARID1A regulates neural progenitor cells response and leads to autism-like behaviors

Microglia are resident macrophages of the central nervous system that selectively emerge in embryonic cortical proliferative zones and regulate neurogenesis by altering molecular and phenotypic states. Despite their important roles in inflammatory phagocytosis and neurodegenerative diseases, microglial homeostasis during early brain development has not been fully elucidated. Here, we demonstrate a notable interplay between microglial homeostasis and neural progenitor cell signal transduction during embryonic neurogenesis. ARID1A, an epigenetic subunit of the SWI/SNF chromatin-remodeling complex, disrupts genome-wide H3K9me3 occupancy in microglia and changes the epigenetic chromatin landscape of regulatory elements that influence the switching of microglial states. Perturbation of microglial homeostasis impairs the release of PRG3, which regulates neural progenitor cell self-renewal and differentiation during embryonic development. Furthermore, the loss of microglia-driven PRG3 alters the downstream cascade of the Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway through its interaction with the neural progenitor receptor LRP6, which leads to misplaced regulation in neuronal development and causes autism-like behaviors at later stages. Thus, during early fetal brain development, microglia progress toward a more homeostatic competent phenotype, which might render neural progenitor cells respond to environmental cross-talk perturbations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptome change of Staphylococcus aureus in infected mouse liver

We performed in vivo RNA-sequencing analysis of Staphylococcus aureus in infected mouse liver using the 2-step cell-crush method. We compared the transcriptome of S. aureus at 6, 24, and 48"‰h post-infection (h.p.i) in mice and in culture medium. Genes related to anaerobic respiration were highly upregulated at 24 and 48"‰h.p.i. The gene expression patterns of virulence factors differed depending on the type of toxin. For example, hemolysins, but not leukotoxins and serine proteases, were highly upregulated at 6"‰h.p.i. Gene expression of metal transporters, such as iron transporters, gradually increased at 24 and 48"‰h.p.i. We also analyzed the transcriptome of mouse liver infected with S. aureus. Hypoxia response genes were upregulated at 24 and 48"‰h.p.i., and immune response genes were upregulated from 6"‰h.p.i. These findings suggest that gene expression of S. aureus in the host changes in response to changes in the host environment, such as the oxygenation status or immune system attacks during infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nasal-spraying Bacillus spores as an effective symptomatic treatment for children with acute respiratory syncytial virus infection

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is aÂ leading cause of Acute Respiratory Tract Infections (ARTIs)Â in young children. However, there is currently no vaccine or treatment available for children. Here, we demonstrated that nasal-spraying probiotics containingÂ 5 billion of Bacillus spores (LiveSpo Navax) is an effective symptomatic treatment in a 6-day randomized controlled clinical study for RSV-infected children (n"‰="‰40"“46/group). Navax treatment resulted in 1-day faster recovery-time and 10"“50% better efficacy in relieving ARTI symptoms. At day 3, RSV load and level of pro-inflammatory cytokines in nasopharyngeal samples was reduced by 630 folds and 2.7"“12.7 folds respectively. This showed 53-fold and 1.8"“3.6-fold more effective than those in the control-standard of care-group. In summary, nasal-spraying Bacillus spores can rapidly and effectively relieve symptoms of RSV-induced ARTIs while exhibit strong impacts in reducing viral load and inflammation. Our nasal-spraying probiotics may provide a basis for simple-to-use, low-cost, and effective treatment against viral infection in general.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions

With the expansion of high-speed railway network in the world, it is inevitable for railways to pass through seasonal frozenÂ regions. Since in a seasonal frozenÂ region the ground can have significantly different mechanical properties between the freezing season and the warm season, train-induced ground vibration is also season-dependent but it has not received enough attention up to now. This paper gives an investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions. Based on the well-established relationships between soil mechanical properties and freezing temperature, a frozen ground is shown to be still represented by a layered ground and therefore, previously developed models for predicting ground vibration generated by a train running along a track resting on a layered ground can be readily applied. The effects of low temperature on the dynamical properties of fasteners are also considered. Results show that, due to the increased Young's modulus at freezing condition, the vibration level of a frozen ground near the track is lower than that of the non-frozen counterpart. However, well away from the track, the vibration level of the frozen ground is much stronger than that of the non-frozen one, mainly due to the much-reduced loss factor of the frozen ground, which results in slower attenuation of vibration with propagating distance. Results also show that, the difference in ground vibration between a frozen ground and its non-frozen counterpart is mainly caused by freezing of the ground. The emphasis of this study lies in making clear the characteristics of train-induced ground vibration in frozen regions and the differences between frozen and non-frozen regions, providing some new fundamental insights about this practical problem, which have significant engineering guidance and application value.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Super-resolved fluorescence imaging of peripheral nerve

Traditional histopathologic evaluation of peripheral nerve employs brightfield microscopy with diffraction limited resolution of"‰~"‰250Â nm. Though electron microscopy yields nanoscale resolution of the nervous system, sample preparation is costly and the technique is incompatible with living samples. Super-resolution microscopy (SRM) comprises a set of imaging techniques that permit nanoscale resolution of fluorescent objects using visible light. The advent of SRM has transformed biomedical science in establishing non-toxic means for investigation of nanoscale cellular structures. Herein, sciatic nerve sections from GFP-variant expressing mice, and regenerating human nerve from cross-facial autografts labelled with a myelin-specific fluorescent dye were imaged by super-resolution radial fluctuation microscopy, stimulated emission depletion microscopy, and structured illumination microscopy. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of murine sciatic nerves yielded robust visualization myelinated and unmyelinated axons. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of human cross-facial nerve grafts demonstrated enhanced resolution of small-caliber thinly-myelinated regenerating motor axons. Resolution and contrast enhancement afforded by super-resolution imaging techniques enables visualization of unmyelinated axons, regenerating axons, cytoskeleton ultrastructure, and neuronal appendages of mammalian peripheral nerves using light microscopes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of cellular senescence in aging skeletal muscle

Senescence is a cell fate that contributes to multiple aging-related pathologies. Despite profound age-associated changes in skeletal muscle (SkM), whether its constituent cells are prone to senesce has not been methodically examined. Herein, using single-cell and bulk RNA sequencing and complementary imaging methods on SkM of young and old mice, we demonstrate that a subpopulation of old fibroadipogenic progenitors highly expresses p16Ink4a together with multiple senescence-related genes and concomitantly, exhibits DNA damage and chromatin reorganization. Through analysis of isolated myofibers, we also detail a senescence phenotype within a subset of old cells, governed instead by p21Cip1. Administration of a senotherapeutic intervention to old mice countered age-related molecular and morphological changes and improved SkM strength. Finally, we found that the senescence phenotype is conserved in SkM from older humans. Collectively, our data provide compelling evidence for cellular senescence as a hallmark and potentially tractable mediator of SkM aging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characteristics associated with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Understanding what lies behind actual COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is fundamental to help policy makers increase vaccination rates and reach herd immunity. We use June 2021 data from the COME-HERE survey to explore the predictors of actual vaccine hesitancy in France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden. We estimate a linear-probability model with a rich set of covariates and address issues of common-method variance. 13% of our sample say they do not plan to be vaccinated. Post-Secondary education, home-ownership, having an underlying health condition, and one standard-deviation higher age or income are all associated with lower vaccine hesitancy of 2"“4.5% points. Conservative-leaning political attitudes and a one standard-deviation lower degree of confidence in the government increase this probability by 3 and 6% points respectively. Vaccine hesitancy in Spain and Sweden is significantly lower than in the other countries.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Dry preserved multilayered fibroblast cell sheets are a new manageable tool for regenerative medicine to promote wound healing

This study investigated the therapeutic effects of dry-preserved multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (dry sheets) on cutaneous ulcers. Dry sheets were prepared by air-drying multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (living sheets) to cease their life activities. Before in vivo application, we tested the release of growth factors into the medium to examine the mechanisms of dry sheets in wound healing. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) were released from both dry and living sheets, while high levels of fibroblast growth factor-2 (FGF-2) and high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) protein were only from dry sheets. An in vitro fibroblast proliferation assay revealed that the dry sheet eluate significantly enhanced cell proliferation and VEGF and HGF production compared with living sheet eluate. FGF-2-neutralizing antibodies significantly blocked this proliferative response. In wounds created on diabetic mice, the dry sheet-treatment groups using autologous or allogeneic cells showed significantly accelerated wound closure compared with that in the no-treatment group. The storage stability of the dry sheet was better at refrigeration temperature than at room temperature and remained stable for at least 4Â weeks. Our data indicated that allogeneic dry sheets represent a promising new tool for regenerative medicine that promotes wound healing.
HEALTH
Nature.com

ARID2 suppression promotes tumor progression and upregulates cytokeratin 8, 18 and Î²-4 integrin expression in TP53-mutated tobacco-related oral cancer and has prognostic implications

Mutations in ARID2 and TP53 genes are found to be implicated in the tobacco related tumorigeneses. However, the effect of loss of ARID2 in the TP53 mutated background in tobacco related cancer including oral cancer has not been investigated yet. Hence, in this study we knockdown ARID2 using shRNA mediated knockdown strategy in TP53 mutated oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) cell line and studied its tumorigenic role. Our study revealed that suppression of ARID2 in TP53 mutated oral cancer cells increases cell motility and invasion, induces drastic morphological changes and leads to a marked increase in the expression levels of cytokeratins, and integrins, CK8, CK18 and Î²4-Integrin, markers of cell migration/invasion in oral cancer. ARID2 suppression also showed early onset and increased tumorigenicity in-vivo. Interestingly, transcriptome profiling revealed differentially expressed genes associated with migration and invasion in oral cancer cells including AKR1C2, NCAM2, NOS1, ADAM23 and genes of S100A family in ARID2 knockdown TP53 mutated oral cancer cells. Pathway analysis of differentially regulated genes identified "cancer pathways" and "PI3K/AKT Pathway" to be significantly dysregulated upon suppression of ARID2 in TP53 mutated OSCC cells. Notably, decreased ARID2 expression and increased CK8, CK18 expression leads to poor prognosis in Head and Neck cancer (HNSC) patients as revealed by Pan-Cancer TCGA data analysis. To conclude, our study is the first to demonstrate tumor suppressor role of ARID2 in TP53 mutated background indicating their cooperative role in OSCC, and also highlights its prognostic implications suggesting ARID2 as an important therapeutic target in OSCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A phase I/II study of triple-mutated oncolytic herpes virus G47âˆ† in patients with progressive glioblastoma

Here, we report the results of a phase I/II, single-arm study (UMIN-CTR Clinical Trial Registry UMIN000002661) assessing the safety (primary endpoint) of G47âˆ†, a triple-mutated oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1, in Japanese adults with recurrent/progressive glioblastoma despite radiation and temozolomide therapies. G47Î” was administered intratumorally at 3"‰Ã—"‰108"‰pfu (low dose) or 1"‰Ã—"‰109"‰pfu (set dose), twice to identical coordinates within 5"“14"‰days. Thirteen patients completed treatment (low dose, n"‰="‰3; set dose, n"‰="‰10). Adverse events occurred in 12/13 patients. The most common G47Î”-related adverse events were fever, headache and vomiting. Secondary endpoint was the efficacy. Median overall survival was 7.3 (95%CI 6.2"“15.2)"‰months and the 1-year survival rate was 38.5%, both from the last G47âˆ† administration. Median progression-free survival was 8 (95%CI 7"“34) days from the last G47âˆ† administration, mainly due to immediate enlargement of the contrast-enhanced area of the target lesion on MRI. Three patients survived >46"‰months. One complete response (low dose) and one partial response (set dose) were seen at 2"‰years. Based on biopsies, post-administration MRI features (injection site contrast-enhancement clearing and entire tumor enlargement) likely reflected tumor cell destruction via viral replication and lymphocyte infiltration towards tumor cells, the latter suggesting the mechanism for "immunoprogression" characteristic to this therapy. This study shows that G47Î” is safe for treating recurrent/progressive glioblastoma and warrants further clinical development.
CANCER
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS

