Protective effects of rituximab on puromycin-induced apoptosis, loss of adhesion and cytoskeletal alterations in human podocytes

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. In hypoxia and hyperglycemia, SET7/9 plays an important role in controlling HIF-1Î± methylation and regulating the transcription of HIF-1Î± target genes, which are responsible for angiogenesis and wound healing. Here, we report the Ir(III) complex Set7_1a bearing acetonitrile (ACN) ligands as a SET7/9 methyltransferase inhibitor and HIF-1Î± stabilizer. Interestingly, Set7_1a could engage SET7/9 and strongly inhibit SET7/9 activity, especially after preincubation with homocysteine (Hcy), which is elevated in diabetes. We hypothesize that Set7_1a exchanges ACN subunits for Hcy to disrupt the interaction between SET7/9 and SAM/SAH, which are structurally related to Hcy. Inhibition of SET7/9 methyltransferase activity by Set7_1a led to reduced HIF-1Î± methylation at the lysine 32 residue, causing increased HIF-1Î± level and recruitment of HIF-1Î± target genes that promote angiogenesis, such as VEGF, GLUT1, and EPO, in hypoxia and hyperglycemia. Significantly, Set7_1a improved wound healing in a type 2 diabetic mouse model by activating HIF-1Î± signaling and downstream proangiogenic factors. To our knowledge, this is the first Hcy-targeting iridium compound shown to be a SET7/9 antagonist that can accelerate diabetic wound healing. More importantly, this study opens a therapeutic avenue for the treatment of diabetic wounds by the inhibition of SET7/9 lysine methyltransferase activity.
Comments / 0