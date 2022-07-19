Proposed Epitome Energy facility would have no significant impact to groundwater and surface water according to EAW
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) released its draft Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) today for the planned Epitome Energy soybean processing facility in Crookston, Minnesota. Epitome Energy is planning construction of a new soybean crush and extraction facility. At full capacity, it would process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans...www.pca.state.mn.us
