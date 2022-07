Julian Lennon would prefer not to be in the limelight. It’s an interesting choice for someone who has been famous since before he was even born. But the son of Beatle John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia has overcome that reluctance to carve out his own musical path, while also using his fame to deliver a message about respecting indigenous people around the world and championing environmental causes.

MUSIC ・ 10 MINUTES AGO