Boulder City, NV

Small fire at Hoover Dam extinguished after explosion

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Hoover Dam holds back the Colorado River, forming Lake Mead.

A transformer on one of America’s tallest dams briefly caught fire on Tuesday morning before the Hoover Dam fire brigade extinguished the flames.

No one was injured in the blaze and there is no disruption to the power grid, the Bureau of Reclamation said in a statement. The blaze was extinguished within about 30 minutes before firefighters from the Boulder City fire department arrived on scene, the Nevada city reported on Facebook.

“There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available,” Jacklynn L Gould, a regional director of the Bureau of Reclamation, said in a statement.

Social media video, unconfirmed and apparently taken by a tourist, showed a small explosion and smoke and fire coming from the base of the dam.

“We arrived to the scene and turned away. Everything was all set,” said Lisa LaPlante, Boulder City communications manager. “The fire was extinguished.”

No one was transported to the hospital by Boulder City emergency responders, she said, though other units were on the scene.

The dam, completed in 1936, is built across the Colorado River at the Nevada-Arizona border and impounds Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States. It is crucial to the water supply of 25 million people, including in the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas.

Vice

Video Shows Explosion and Fire at Hoover Dam

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency at the Hoover Dam as videos on social media showed a large explosion and fire there. One video posted to Twitter shows an explosion occurring at the bottom of the dam. The video, shot from the top of the dam, shows a fire on the bottom portion of the dam pumping dark smoke into the air. A TikTok video from another angle shows much of the same.
BOULDER CITY, NV
