The operator of five food truck restaurants in Maui, Hawaii owes 95 workers over $290,000 in back wages and damages, the US Labor Department said. Joshua Marten, the managing member and owner of Da Nani Pirates LLC, Da Nani Pirates Lahaina LLC, Maui Poke LLC, Maui Burgers LLC, and Aloha Thai Fusion LLC, required workers to give a portion of their tips to management, paid them straight-time rates for hours over 40 in a workweek, and failed to combine all hours employees worked at multiple locations, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division said Thursday.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO