ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Crew member for ‘Law & Order’ fatally shot while reserving parking spots near set in NYC

By Mira Wassef, Nicole Johnson, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpkUV_0glGctAt00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to New York City law enforcement sources.

Authorities found the 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the face inside a red car parked in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood around 5:15 a.m., according to police. Three shell casings were found inside the vehicle, sources said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

‘Outer Banks’ crew member dies after hit-and-run in South Carolina

The man had worked for Broadway Stage Company and was reserving parking spots near the film set location of a new episode of a “Law & Order” series, an NYPD spokesperson told Nexstar’s WPIX.

A witness who was sleeping in his car across the street said he heard the gunshots on Tuesday morning, and awoke to see an unidentified man leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification,” a representative for the NYPD said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Manhattan subway death: Man falls on third rail at Midtown stop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after falling onto the electrified third rail at Midtown’s 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station early Thursday, authorities said. The man, who was not immediately identified, fell from the A/C/E platform onto the southbound tracks around 7:10...
MANHATTAN, NY
WJAC TV

Police: 'Law & Order' set employee shot and killed

Brooklyn, NY — Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot to death near a Brooklyn “Law & Order” set Tuesday as he managed street parking for the show, the NYPD says. Police say the victim was sitting in a car on North Henry Street, around 5:15 a.m., when cops say someone opened the door and fired a gun, striking the victim in the face and neck, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Glen Cove Mansion Shooting During Party

A hip-hop artist who is signed with Def Jam Recordings has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three people at a Long Island hotel. Remy Marshall, age 26, of Brooklyn, turned himself in to Glen Cove Police on Thursday, July 21, with the help of the NYPD, said Glen Cove Lt. Det. John Nagle.
GLEN COVE, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Greenpoint#Violent Crime#Law Order#Broadway Stage Company#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Four People Shot on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
howafrica.com

Bronx Community Mourns Ghanaian Woman Fatally Stabbed In Her Home; Husband Charged

Family and friends are mourning a Ghanaian woman who was stabbed to death inside her Bedford Park apartment last week. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. last Thursday found 52-year-old Monica Akua unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside Tracey Towers, Pix11 reported. She was rushed to an area hospital by first responders but she didn’t make it.
BRONX, NY
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy