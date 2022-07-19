ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

A Long Time Coming: Mo’Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special

By davontah
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQEy7_0glGaUNG00
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Mo’Nique wins the entire year!

Today (July 19), Netflix announced that the Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actress and comedian will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special this year in Atlanta.

In a video posted to both Netflix’s Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier, the legendary Queen of Comedy announced the news.

“Can y’all believe this? Can y’all believe this sh*t? I done came on home to Netflix. Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special. Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother Director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them. So y’all stay tuned and thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real.” she said in the video.

Additional details about Mo’Nique’s stand-up special will be shared later this year.

Mo’Nique closing on a deal with Netflix and reuniting with Lee Daniels is a huge deal considering where the two sides were in the past. Despite the success of Precious and the Oscar won by Mo’Nique for her role as an abusive mother, she accused Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry of blackballing her because she would not promote the film during awards season. The disagreement led to Mo’Nique and Daniels not speaking for 13 years.

Separately, Monique filed a lawsuit against Netflix, charging racial and gender discrimination for trying to drastically underpay her for a stand-up special after offering other stars tens of millions of dollars. This included comics like Oscar host Amy Schumer who the lawsuit said made 26 times the $500,000 she was offered for an hour-long comedy special.

Apparently, all sides have put their differences behind them. Mo’Nique will star in Daniels directed The Deliverance, a film that portrays a mother fighting for her life, her faith and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence. The film also stars Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, Anthony B. Jenkins, Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICqFy_0glGaUNG00
Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Nobody wins when the family feuds and we love to see Black people win together! Big shout out to Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels for settling their beef. Congrats to Mo’Nique! We can’t wait to see her Netflix special. Stay tuned for more updates.

A Long Time Coming: Mo’Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Daughter Chance Looks So Grown Up At 16th Birthday Celebrations: Photos

Diddy is officially the proud dad of a 16-year-old daughter! The rapper’s girl, Chance Combs, celebrated her sweet 16 on July 20. She was photographed arriving at Catch Steak to celebrate. Chance looked adorable, wearing a strapless dress with black polka dots. The dress also contained matching sheer sleeves that reached to the top of her arms. She paired the look with open toed heels and her hair in long braids. Chance was absolutely glowing as she arrived at her birthday celebrations!
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Hit Up Lollapalooza Paris 2 Months After Becoming Parents

Rihanna just supported boyfriend A$AP Rocky at his concert in France on July 17. The 34-year-old singer, who was recently named the youngest self-made woman billionaire in America by Forbes, was spotted at Lollapalooza Paris, two months after the couple welcomed their first child. Rihanna kept things effortlessly cool in a tracksuit, heels, and a layered pearl necklace, while Rocky hit the stage in plaid pants, a T-shirt, and a pair of green furry sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Salon

"Primal" may be the most unconventional love story on TV. Just not in the way you think

It's strange to remember that "Primal" creator Genndy Tartakovsky broke into the animated mainstream more than two decades ago with "Dexter's Laboratory." Tartakovsky helmed several titles in the years between, including "Star Wars: Clone Wars," "Sym-Bionic Titan" and "Samurai Jack," but stylistically speaking "Dexter" and "Primal" are precise opposites. "Dexter"...
TV SERIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy