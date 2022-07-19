ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe, AZ

July 12-18 Arrest Reports

Arizona Silver Belt
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The names published in the Arrest Reports are public record and include those people who have been cited, arrested and booked. This is not an indication of guilt, as all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Gila County Sheriff’s Office. Lano, Valerie, 44, Espanola,...

silverbelt.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for July 5 – 19

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from July 5 – 19, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. July...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Silver Belt

Globe Council weighs CDBG projects

At their July 12 meeting, the Globe City Council discussed ways the City might use $179,879 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) it expects to receive from the Arizona Department of Housing. The funding must be used to benefit low-income individuals and areas, alleviate slum conditions and blight, or address urgent need.
GLOBE, AZ

