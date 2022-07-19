ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 7/19/22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talked to Dan + Shay and they talk about the viral video they did with...

Florida Residents Can Take Advantage Of New Universal Orlando Ticket Deal

We’re all about saving some bucks. Well our friends at Universal Orlando have announced a new ticket deal for Florida residents. Ever been to a theme park and wished you could do and extra day on the rides and attractions? Universal Orlando heard you and just released this ticket deal. Going on now through September 28th, guests can get a 1-day free with a 2-park 2-day ticket. Why just do two days, when you can enjoy three? Universal Orlando put it so succinctly: “Get a free extra day of awesome!”
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Woman Has A Bad Day At The Gas Pump

99.5 QYK is giving you the chance to Beat The Pump but this story takes it to a different extreme! A Florida Woman had a bad day at the gas pump. This video comes to us from Jacksonville. According to the story, the Florida Woman pulled up to the gas pump and didn’t understand that you had to lift the handle to activate the pump. Thinking the pump was broken, she drove off…forgetting that the handle was still attached to the gas tank of her car! Once the woman stopped, she was confronted by the gas station employee. She hands the employee the hose and handle, says it didn’t work and proceeded to drive off! Check this out:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida State Parks and Springs

In this week’s episode we try something a bit different and we discuss Florida State Parks and Springs. Did you know that July in Florida is known as Recreation and Parks Month?. Living in Florida we are so lucky to have a vast array of parks, springs, wildlife and...
FLORIDA STATE

