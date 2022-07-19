Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 7/19/22

99.5 QYK is giving you the chance to Beat The Pump but this story takes it to a different extreme! A Florida Woman had a bad day at the gas pump. This video comes to us from Jacksonville. According to the story, the Florida Woman pulled up to the gas pump and didn’t understand that you had to lift the handle to activate the pump. Thinking the pump was broken, she drove off…forgetting that the handle was still attached to the gas tank of her car! Once the woman stopped, she was confronted by the gas station employee. She hands the employee the hose and handle, says it didn’t work and proceeded to drive off! Check this out:

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO