Tumwater -- Thumbnail History

On November 25, 1869, Tumwater in Thurston County is officially incorporated when the Washington Territorial Legislature completes passage of an act providing for its incorporation as a town. Originally known as New Market, Tumwater is located along Tumwater Falls on the Deschutes River just south of Olympia, the territorial (and later state) capital. Residents will elect a five-member Board of Trustees to govern the new town on December 6, 1869.
When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
A Public High School In Washington State Was Featured In A Famous 90's Movie. There is one high school in Washington State which might be the coolest high school of all time. It has amazing views of Puget Sound and it was featured in a famous '90s movie. A Washington...
There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
These are the issues that matter most to WA voters, new poll indicates. The issues that matter most among Washington voters are abortion and inflation, according to a new statewide poll. The rest chose other options, such as border security, crime, guns and climate change. Yet none of those issues cracked 10%.
Some say that as elections in the U.S. near, gas prices always go down. That may seem logical as nearing a midterm election we are seeing crude prices drop. Gas prices dropped again in Seattle, Washington state, and nationally with the average price of gas in Seattle dropping another 7.9 cents per gallon in the past week.
WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
Seattle is the birthplace of a lot of music and genres, including Bing Crosby, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Jimmy Hendrix, and Soundgarden, just to name a few. Some of the most iconic shows were played in Washington as well, it launched some into stardom. So looking to the future, and all...
Shootings erupted across Western Washington over the weekend, sending many to the hospital. People ducked for cover as more than 50 shots were fired outside of a Capitol Hill nightclub around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived after the incident and found several casings at multiple locations around the 1200 block...
SEATTLE — Western Washington is entering the warmest part of the year: late July into early August. Climatologically, this is when temperatures are typically the hottest and rainfall is the lowest. Right on cue, it’s looking increasingly likely we will see some areas of western Washington reach high temperatures...
Often referred to as the “best coast,” the left side of the U.S. can be a pretty amazing place to live. However, it’s also home to some of the most notoriously expensive cities in the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. A recent GOBankingRates study...
Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
Ever go to a prominent tourist destination and notice how many shirts, banners and bumper stickers you see promoting the place?. Every body, billboard and slogan seems to treat the place as the center of the known universe. I’ve seen this in places as varied as London, San Francisco, Cannon Beach and Ocean Shores – even Seattle.
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — "It's just such a unique landmark," David Lindahl said. "I mean just the prominence ratio of Mount Rainier or Mount Tahoma, where it goes from zero to 14-thousand feet is pretty unique and the way it dominates the skyline across the area is so cool I can't really describe it."
SEATTLE (AP) — As midterm voting kicks into high gear, Republican activists in Washington are organizing surveillance of ballot drop boxes, generating complaints and concern from some elections officials. Signs were posted near ballot boxes in several Seattle-area locations over the weekend. They had red letters warning the boxes...
BRINNON, Wash. — Don't do tents? Don't have an RV? You can still stay in a Washington State Park — without roughing it. Campers have been making themselves happy by staying in structures from yurts to lighthouse keepers' homes to cabins, all located in our state parks. “Universally,...
Named the “Battle of Chehalis River,” the reenactment was held Saturday and Sunday at 313 Tune Road. It was hosted by the Washington Civil War Association. “Come to beautiful rural Lewis County, just south of Chehalis, and experience the sites, sounds and smells of the American Civil War, the bloodiest war in American history. The men, women and children of the Washington Civil War Association invite you to step back into time to a different world,” the association wrote prior to the event. “You will be educated and entertained by civilians from many walks of life: cavalrymen with their horses, artillerymen with their imposing cannon and infantrymen with a wide variety of rifles and revolvers. Get up close and personal to a battle reenactment. Visit the camps and speak to the living historians who love to share their history. Observe various demonstrations that will bring the 1860s to life.” The association’s next local event will be the “Battle for Klickitat Creek” in Mossyrock on Aug. 6. Learn more at www.wcwa.net.
We could be in for some serious heat in the Puget Sound by the middle of the next week after a briefing from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted by Tuesday, July 26 temperatures will likely be above 90 — and maybe even above 95 degrees. That...
