Tumwater -- Thumbnail History

Named the “Battle of Chehalis River,” the reenactment was held Saturday and Sunday at 313 Tune Road. It was hosted by the Washington Civil War Association. “Come to beautiful rural Lewis County, just south of Chehalis, and experience the sites, sounds and smells of the American Civil War, the bloodiest war in American history. The men, women and children of the Washington Civil War Association invite you to step back into time to a different world,” the association wrote prior to the event. “You will be educated and entertained by civilians from many walks of life: cavalrymen with their horses, artillerymen with their imposing cannon and infantrymen with a wide variety of rifles and revolvers. Get up close and personal to a battle reenactment. Visit the camps and speak to the living historians who love to share their history. Observe various demonstrations that will bring the 1860s to life.” The association’s next local event will be the “Battle for Klickitat Creek” in Mossyrock on Aug. 6. Learn more at www.wcwa.net.

3 DAYS AGO