WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says it knows what started the three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in west Wichita Tuesday. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz says a resident had been smoking on a balcony and carelessly discarded the cigarette. After the fire started, it rolled over the covered balcony and entered the building through the soffit. It eventually made its way into the attic space.

2 DAYS AGO