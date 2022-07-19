ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Wellington Rec Commission monthly board meeting is July 28

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 3 days ago

Sumner Newscow report — The Wellington Recreation Commission will...

www.sumnernewscow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Sections of U.S. 54, U.S. 77 to be resurfaced in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a nearly $3.3 million resurfacing project on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday, July 25. The KDOT project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on U.S. 54 from the east city limits of El...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Commissioner Minutes: July 11 – July 12, 2022

Sumner Newscow report — Sumner County Commissioner notes for July 11 and July 12, 2022. The Board of County Commissioners met in a regular session in the Commission Room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Steve Warner, Commissioner John Cooney, and Commissioner Jim Newell. Also present were Deputy County Clerk Diana Aufdengarten and 80th House Representative Bill Rhiley.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Sumner County, KS
Wellington, KS
Government
Sumner County, KS
Government
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Zoo adds train to lineup of attractions

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All aboard the Safari Express!. The Sedgwick County Zoo's newest attraction opens to the public following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday. The Safari Express is a C.P. Huntington Electric Train built locally by Chance Rides. Zoo officials said the train will take people on...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

New eviction resolution program coming to Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County’s District Court will soon have an eviction resolution program. The court is the beneficiary of a $261,000 grant that Kansas received to strengthen eviction diversion efforts. About a dozen other jurisdictions around the country also received grant funding. Sedgwick County handles a third of all eviction cases...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Around 100 cats taken from Mulvane hoarding situation, fosters needed

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, July 14, Sedgwick County Animal Control (SCAC) became aware of a potential hoarding situation in Mulvane. Since then, they have taken around 100 cats, an unknown number of dogs, and a pig, from the property. According to Sedgwick County, “They were living in unsanitary conditions that posed a clear […]
MULVANE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Wellington Rec Commission
KWCH.com

3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore and City Manager Robert Layton announced discipline for officers following an internal investigation into racist and homophobic text messages sent and shared by members of the department. Three officers “terminated employment,” according to Moore, which the City of Wichita later...
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington grad Carter Green now has an Emmy displayed in his home

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Carter Green, a 1993 Wellington High School graduate, may have something displayed in his house that no other Wellingtonian probably has: an Emmy. Carter Green, his wife Jaime Green, Travis Heying, and Michael Roehman won an Emmy for the 2021 documentary “Once Was...
WELLINGTON, KS
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Psst, did you hear what she’s making?

Let’s say your organization prohibits employees from discussing wages or work schedules. And let’s say one of your employees just trampled all over that rule. Would you reprimand said person? Or eliminate the prohibition? Turns out that if you carried out the first option, you might soon find yourself in hot water.
HUTCHINSON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

•10:20 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, William D. Nugen, 57, Okla. was issued a notice to appear for use of cell phone. •10:20 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 1300 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •10:40 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 400 block S. Washington...
WELLINGTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KAKE TV

Old Cowtown Museum cat found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Thumper has been found safe, the Cowtown Museum said in a Facebook post. Thumper the Cowtown cat is missing. "We are asking for the public's help in finding one of our cats," the Cowtown Museum said in their Facebook post. "We miss her terribly." They say...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A look inside the expansion of Viola’s Pantry

Last November, Viola’s Pantry moved into the former Birney’s Snack Shop space at the Cleveland Corner at 156 N. Cleveland. It was one of the few places around town to get local homemade pastas and sauces to take home. Things were going so good, they expanded at the Cleveland Corner which allowed them to offer more Italian goodies.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
thesunflower.com

Ruby Q’s Bar is a must-visit for Wichita locals

With the fall semester quickly approaching, many WSU students and Wichita residents are searching for the newest hot spot to enjoy a drink and a show after a long day of studying, working, or anything in between. After plenty of searching and much trial and error, Ruby Q’s Bar is...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy