Wellington Rec Commission monthly board meeting is July 28

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Animal Services Advisory Board has approved a ban to crack down on certain pet shops. Members voted 4-3 on Wednesday to prohibit retailers in the city, like Petland, from selling dogs and cats. It now goes to the Wichita City Council for approval. Supporters...
By Devin McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington City Council met on Tuesday for City Manager Shane Shields’ last council meeting. Shields has been the City Manager for over six years and has been working for Wellington for the last 20. He’ll be sorely missed, but thankfully his last meeting went out without a hitch…well maybe one.
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a nearly $3.3 million resurfacing project on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County on Monday, July 25. The KDOT project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on U.S. 54 from the east city limits of El...
Sumner Newscow report — Sumner County Commissioner notes for July 11 and July 12, 2022. The Board of County Commissioners met in a regular session in the Commission Room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Steve Warner, Commissioner John Cooney, and Commissioner Jim Newell. Also present were Deputy County Clerk Diana Aufdengarten and 80th House Representative Bill Rhiley.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All aboard the Safari Express!. The Sedgwick County Zoo's newest attraction opens to the public following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday. The Safari Express is a C.P. Huntington Electric Train built locally by Chance Rides. Zoo officials said the train will take people on...
Sedgwick County’s District Court will soon have an eviction resolution program. The court is the beneficiary of a $261,000 grant that Kansas received to strengthen eviction diversion efforts. About a dozen other jurisdictions around the country also received grant funding. Sedgwick County handles a third of all eviction cases...
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance is consolidating its east and west Wichita offices into one larger space, and it’s going to be someplace perhaps unexpected: south Wichita. “A lot of real estate companies have gone to where you don’t have an office at all,” said owner and...
MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, July 14, Sedgwick County Animal Control (SCAC) became aware of a potential hoarding situation in Mulvane. Since then, they have taken around 100 cats, an unknown number of dogs, and a pig, from the property. According to Sedgwick County, “They were living in unsanitary conditions that posed a clear […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore and City Manager Robert Layton announced discipline for officers following an internal investigation into racist and homophobic text messages sent and shared by members of the department. Three officers “terminated employment,” according to Moore, which the City of Wichita later...
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Carter Green, a 1993 Wellington High School graduate, may have something displayed in his house that no other Wellingtonian probably has: an Emmy. Carter Green, his wife Jaime Green, Travis Heying, and Michael Roehman won an Emmy for the 2021 documentary “Once Was...
Let’s say your organization prohibits employees from discussing wages or work schedules. And let’s say one of your employees just trampled all over that rule. Would you reprimand said person? Or eliminate the prohibition? Turns out that if you carried out the first option, you might soon find yourself in hot water.
•10:20 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, William D. Nugen, 57, Okla. was issued a notice to appear for use of cell phone. •10:20 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 1300 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •10:40 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 400 block S. Washington...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Thumper has been found safe, the Cowtown Museum said in a Facebook post. Thumper the Cowtown cat is missing. "We are asking for the public's help in finding one of our cats," the Cowtown Museum said in their Facebook post. "We miss her terribly." They say...
Last November, Viola’s Pantry moved into the former Birney’s Snack Shop space at the Cleveland Corner at 156 N. Cleveland. It was one of the few places around town to get local homemade pastas and sauces to take home. Things were going so good, they expanded at the Cleveland Corner which allowed them to offer more Italian goodies.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
A temporary fire station near 13th Street and West Street will be set up to prevent possible delayed response times due to the impending closure of the Amidon Avenue Bridge for replacement. The Wichita City Council originally approved funding of the new design in January of 2021 but received considerable...
Rosa Maria (Zavala) Flynn, of Wellington, died at her home unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born September 28, 1959, to George and Hortencia (Sanchez) Zavala in Wellington. Rosa went to work for the Kansas Turnpike Authority in July of 1980. She proudly...
With the fall semester quickly approaching, many WSU students and Wichita residents are searching for the newest hot spot to enjoy a drink and a show after a long day of studying, working, or anything in between. After plenty of searching and much trial and error, Ruby Q’s Bar is...
Kenneth Vernon “Tex” Gifford, age 62, of Wellington, died on July 21, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita. Tex graduated from Wellington High School with the Class of 1978. He served in the United States Navy from 1978-1982. Kenneth Vernon “Tex” Gifford was born February 22, 1960,...
