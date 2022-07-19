ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Crawfish Boiling 'Two Pot Method' - Does it Work? [Video]

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

Everyone in Acadiana has their own “secret method” when it comes to boiling crawfish, but have you heard of the “Two Pot Method” for boiling crawfish?

YouTube Via Southern Boyz Outdoors

Two Pot Crawfish Boiling Method

When we say “Two Pot Method” of boiling crawfish, we’re not talking about boiling two pots of crawfish. We’re talking about using two pots to boil one batch if that makes any sense.

If not, hold tight…it will in a minute.

Kinion Bankston with southernboyzoutdoors.com says in this video posted to YouTube that the “Two Pot Method” when boiling crawfish is his favorite way of boiling.

”Swamp

” align=”center”]

If you haven’t heard of Southern Boyz Outdoors, here’s what they’re all about as posted on their website

“Southern Boyz Outdoors is a group of outdoor enthusiasts from Southeast Louisiana that document their adventures to bring you their way of life in Louisiana. The ‘Southern Boyz’ demonstrate many of the fun and enjoyable outdoor activities Southern Louisiana has to offer.”

Now that we know a little bit about what Southern Boyz Outdoors is all about, let’s dive into this “Two Pot Method” of boiling crawfish.

YouTube Via Southern Boyz Outdoors

Notice anything…different about the water in the picture above the crawfish are being dumped into?

It’s clear. There’s no seasoning.

The seasoning, lemons, onions, and everything else are in the other pot that has been boiling for about 20 minutes before the live crawfish are added to the pot with no seasoning.

See where this is going?

YouTube Via Southern Boyz Outdoors

Once the crawfish in the pot without seasoning turn red and begin to float, they’re transferred to the pot with seasoning, which has had the heat cut to and is no longer boiling.

From there, it’s all about soaking the crawfish to let them take on the goodness in the seasoned water.

Now, Kinion Bankston doesn’t mention if he purged the crawfish for any significant amount of time other than just spraying them off before cooking, but this “Two Pot Method” basically seems like you’re purging crawfish in clean, boiling water.

Instead of the crawfish sitting and soaking in seasoned but dirty water, this method lets them soak in seasoned, but clean water.

What do you think? Does the “Two Pot Method” of boiling crawfish look good enough to you to try? Or, is this something you already do?

Let us know!

Subscribe to 99.9 KTDY on Youtube

Six Things A Cajun Needs To Survive A Storm

Image of

Source: Crawfish Boiling Two Pot Method – Does it Work? [Video]

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

This Tiny Alabama Town Grows the Best Tomatoes in the World

Like sweet tea or properly fried chicken, Southerners know a good tomato when they taste one. In the tiny town of Slocomb, located in southeast Alabama's Geneva County, it's not just good tomatoes locals are after, it's the best tomatoes. And for that, only a Slocomb tomato will do. Known as the world's best tomato, the term Slocomb tomato doesn't refer to a specific variety, but rather any tomato that was grown by one of just a dozen farmers who produce summer's favorite fruit on Slocomb's 100 acres of tomato farmland.
SLOCOMB, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
Field & Stream

Four Meaty Bait Rigs for Big Catfish, Alligator Gar, and Redfish

Almost every angler started out as a cut-bait fisherman. If you chop it, slice it, or behead it and then stick it on a hook, it qualifies as cut bait, including those nightcrawlers you ripped to pieces to catch your first bluegills. Soaking cut bait has a bit of a stigma of being dumbed-down fishing, but there’s actually a lot of science and technique that goes into the proper hacking, rigging, and fishing of a bloody, dripping chunk of flesh. This is especially true when you’re targeting species like alligator gar that rely on their sense of smell above all else before they commit to a strike. These four rigs were designed to give you an advantage when chasing cut-bait-loving fish, and they’ll help you hook more giants in muddy rivers, roiling surf, and your local lake.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Pots#Crawfish Boiling#Southern Boyz
Fortune

What the heck is Pink Sauce, TikTok’s latest obsession?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It started about a month ago. A TikToker who calls herself Chef Pii began posting videos of a thick, pink condiment she had created. They showed her slathering it on everything from hamburgers to fried chicken.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy