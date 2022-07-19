Council Approves Lease Extension with La Palmera Mall for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Council approved a two-month lease extension with La Palmera Mall Corpus Christi Retail Venture LP for the continued use by the Public Health District for a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. This will allow the continued availability of the Vaccination Clinic at this site through September 30.

The extension comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and older and boosters for children five years and older.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, La Palmera Mall is a centrally located, visible, and convenient COVID-19 vaccination location that the community can utilize. The La Palmera Mall location has seen more foot traffic since the announcement of the release of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines. The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District has administered more than 85,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses at this location.

As the City of Corpus Christi continues its commitment to promoting public health prevention measures, this vaccination site allows for a continued strong presence within our community.

