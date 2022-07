Can AT&T rebundle HBO Max for new customers? It’s certainly a possibility, according to AT&T CEO John Stankey. “Entertainment as part of a wireless bundle is probably something that’s going to be around with us in this industry for a good period of time because I think certain customers resonate with it. And HBO Max is a great product,” Stankey told analysts during a morning call Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

