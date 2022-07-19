ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Former Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison reportedly to coach Salt Lake City Stars G League team

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Flion_0glGKwFS00
Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz are increasingly looking like the Boston Celtics West with word that another Celtics alumnus will be joining the staff of new Jazz head coach Will Hardy (himself a Boston alumnus) under the regime of former Celtics President of Basketball Operations and current Utah CEO of Basketball Ops Danny Ainge.

That would be former Celtics assistant and current Perth Wildcats (of Australia’s NBL) head coach Scott Morrison, who Sportando’s Emilio Carchia reports will join the Jazz organization as the Salt Lake City Stars head coach. The G League affiliate of the Jazz, Morrison will take up a familiar role, having previously served as head coach of the Maine Red Claws (now, Celtics) before joining the parent club in Boston as an assistant.

Morrison will join Hardy, Ainge, Jason Terry, and Evan Bradds as Celtics alumni now working for Utah.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics West#Basketball Operations#Perth Wildcats#The Maine Red Claws Lrb#Hardy Ainge#Facebook Celtics Lab
