ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Celtics chose not to use their $17.1 traded player exception - now what?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEmbb_0glGJqzJ00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics’ $17.1 million traded player exception (TPE) generated by wing Evan Fournier’s sign-and-trade to the New York Knicks last offseason has officially expired despite the seemingly endless speculation of what the team might try to do with it.

After the trade for Indiana Pacers veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, there was less need and a larger luxury tax bill for the team’s ownership to consider, and with no slam-dunk offers available to use the TPE in a way that made sense, it was allowed to expire. But, the Celtics do still have to make a few more moves to complete the team with a title run in mind, starting with finding a backup big man and likely ending with filling at least one other of the three spots currently unfilled on Boston’s roster .

What comes next for the Celtics? The host of the “Locked on Celtics” podcast John Karalis was recently joined by Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith to try and get a bead on exactly that question.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what they think Boston will do next.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Follow us on Facebook

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers 2024 five-star point guard

The UNC basketball program has extended an offer out to five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, making him the latest prospect to receive an offer in the 2024 class from the Tar Heels. Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted out the news on Friday afternoon with Cadeau confirming it with a Retweet shortly after. The Branson, Missouri native is a five-star point guard that is ranked No. 7 overall, No. 1 point guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. With UNC’s offer, Cadeau now has 13 offers in his recruitment as programs like Texas...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
The Associated Press

Yankees reliever King out for season with fractured elbow

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Michael King is out for the season after he fractured his right elbow in a game against Baltimore this weekend. The right-hander walked off the mound in the eighth inning Friday night after a pitch to Ramón Urías. The 27-year-old King has been a valuable member of the bullpen on the team with the best record in the majors. He is 6-3 with one save and a 2.29 ERA in 34 games. He struck out 66 in 51 innings. King has pitched in parts of four seasons for the Yankees, going 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA in 66 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The New York Knicks#Tpe#Celtics Blog#Facebook Celtics Lab
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels keeping their eyes on this four-star center in 2024 class

Four-star center James Brown is one of a few prospects that have an offer from the UNC Basketball program so far in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound center hails out of Chicago, Illinois and caught the attention of Hubert Davis a few weeks ago, landing an offer. And now, the Tar Heels are keeping tabs on him again but this time at the Peach Jam. UNC assistant Sean May was in attendance for Brown’s game with Meanstreets 16U as they defeated Expressions Elite 68-52. Brown finished the game with 11 points and 7 rebounds, shooting 5 of 6 from the...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy