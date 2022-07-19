ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Donovan Mitchell's Newest Adidas Shoes Release Overseas

By Pat Benson
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25-year-old guard is fresh off of another All-Star season, where he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. That is why adidas could not hold back from teasing fans with the newest installment of...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Draymond Green sparks controversy in workout video with Miles Bridges

Draymond Green is certainly no stranger to controversy, but he may now be bringing in an entire big rig’s worth. Travis Walton, a current G League coach and Michigan State alum, posted a video to his Instagram page on Thursday of the Golden State Warriors star Green. In the video, Green was in the gym with free agent forward Miles Bridges. Both Green and Bridges were tagged in the video.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Expected To Bring In Former NBA First-Round Pick For A Workout

View the original article to see embedded media. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several players for a workout, and one of them is expected to be former first-round pick Shabazz Muhammad, who was the 14th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA Draft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Malika Andrews goes off on ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Knicks

Malika Andrews has quietly become one of the most prominent NBA broadcasters around. For a myriad of reasons, her popularity has grown exponentially over the past year. Because of that, when she has an issue with a particular team or organization – fans take notice. And that is precisely what happened this week when she absolutely went off on the New York Knicks over their handling of the media at a recent Jalen Brunson event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘He should fit right in with that young core’: NBA scout Michael VandeGarde on Keegan Murray

It seems like everyone has nothing but positive things to say about former Iowa Hawkeye and now No. 4 overall draft pick Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings. Why not, right? After all, Murray just ironed down the NBA 2K23 Summer League’s Most Valuable Player award. In his four games in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. Murray also shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range. Naturally, his performances picked up plenty of buzz from onlookers across social media. His summer has also caught the attention of a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Video Shows A 76ers Trio Putting In The Work

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of what could be their greatest season. Over the last few years, Joel Embiid has been getting better and better and the team has been built around him. In the last few months, Philadelphia acquired James Harden and then later P.J. Tucker. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report reveals Nets’ stance on possible Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons’ name has come up in trade rumors once again this offseason, but a new report suggests that the chances of a move may be significantly overblown. The Nets acquired Simmons from the 76ers in a deadline deal for James Harden, but are not particularly eager to move on from him under the circumstances. The Nets are “wary” of selling low on Simmons, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, and would almost certainly be doing so under the circumstances.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy