This 2005 Custom Chevy Kodiak Crew Cab was built to get the job done!. The Chevy Kodiak pickup truck is a range of medium duty trucks made by the Chevrolet division of GM from the 1980s, through to 2009/ In the three generations that were made, GM made the Kodiak to meet the needs of those in vocational professions. Examples like this 2005 Custom Chevy Kodiak Crew Cab are fantastic examples of a work truck meets custom build, and it is headed to the Motorsport Auction Group (MAG Auctions) Reno Hot August Nights auction in August.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO