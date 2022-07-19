ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Environmentalists: Bees Are Now Fish

By Fiona Harrigan, Isaac Reese
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the past few years, government officials and agricultural groups in California have been fighting over the question: Are bees fish?. The California Court of Appeal for the 3rd District ruled on May 31 that, legally, they are. At the heart of this issue is the state's Endangered Species...

Reason.com

How Demands for 'Local Control' Become an Excuse for NIMBYism

A bipartisan coalition of Not In My Back Yarders (NIMBYs) remains aghast at two of the most significant and praiseworthy new laws that California has approved in years. They are gathering signatures to qualify a statewide initiative that would overturn Senate Bills 9 and 10, which jump-start housing construction throughout the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Fight Fire With Fire

The largest wildfire in New Mexico history was set by the federal government. In April, a prescribed burn carried out by the U.S. Forest Service escaped about four hours after being set. The fire was intended to reduce hazardous fuels and the risk of wildfire, but it became a conflagration that burned more than 340,000 acres.
POLITICS
Reason.com

Chuck Schumer's Doomed Marijuana Monstrosity Is Not a Serious Attempt To Repeal Pot Prohibition

The first thing we should say about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's marijuana legalization bill, which the New York Democrat finally filed today, more than a year after sharing a discussion draft, is that it will not pass. With the Senate evenly divided, Schumer needs Republican support to overcome a filibuster, which he has done little to attract. He can't even count on unanimous support from his fellow Democrats, at least a few of whom are apt to be leery of his specific approach, if not altogether opposed to repealing the federal ban on marijuana.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation installs Georgia Cubes in OK lakes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says crews have completed installing Georgia Cubes in areas of Grand Lake. The cubes were installed in Grand Lake by the Northeast Region Fisheries crew and were built by the Union Sportsmen's Alliance during the Major League Fishing Redcrest Expo, held earlier this year in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
Reason.com

A California Bill Wants To Punish Social Media Companies for 'Addicting' Children

A bill working its way through the California Senate would prohibit large social media platforms from using "a design, feature, or affordance that the platform knew, or which by the exercise of reasonable care should have known, causes child users to become addicted to the platform." The Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act has cleared the California Assembly, been amended in the Senate, and referred to the Appropriations Committee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Parents of Michigan School Shooter Appeal Manslaughter Charge

Should parents be held legally liable if their child shoots people? That's the question at the center of a Michigan case straight out of the Law & Order franchise. The case stems from a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School, in which Ethan Crumbley killed four people. Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer, were charged with involuntary manslaughter. "The Crumbleys are the first parents in America to be charged in a mass school shooting," notes the Detroit Free Press.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Bees#Plants And Animals#Environmentalists#Birds#Cesa
Reason.com

Eric Boehm: Georgia Ballot Access Is Insane

You've probably heard of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congressional representative from Georgia's 14th district. Greene has openly dabbled in conspiracy theories, and she's often been cast as a leading example of the GOP's far-right fringe. So it's no surprise that she's inspired some challengers—and not only from the Democratic Party.
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

How Focusing on Rape-or-Incest Exceptions Distorts the Abortion Debate

The horrifying case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who crossed the border to Indiana for an abortion understandably attracted national attention. According to her doctor, the girl was six weeks and three days into her pregnancy. That put her beyond the window allowed by an Ohio law that prohibits abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which typically happens around six weeks. Ohio's ban makes an exception for a "medical emergency" but not for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
OHIO STATE
Reason.com

Idaho State GOP Says Abortion Should Be Illegal, Even When Used To Save a Woman's Life

The Idaho Republican Party on Saturday amended its platform to oppose abortion in all instances, including as a life-saving procedure for a pregnant woman. The party platform now supports more restrictions on abortion than currently exist in any state law and declares abortion to be "murder from the moment of fertilization," even when it is required to save a woman's life.
IDAHO STATE
TexasHighways

The Lost History of Texas Granite that Never Made it to the Capitol

The Texas Capitol is famous for the sunset red granite that gives the building its pinkish exterior, but few know that stray capitol building blocks can still be found scattered along the old railway that brought the rock to Austin. While it is absolutely worth visiting the Capitol and taking a tour, for those who can’t get there, bits of its history are scattered around Austin and the state.
AUSTIN, TX
Z94

This Is Why The HE Bailey Turnpike Still Charges Tolls

Oddly, the topic of Oklahoma's toll road system has popped into the normal everyday conversation at some point in your time here. Everybody wonders why the turnpike still costs money even though it was promised to be free one day. The simple answer is something Lawton is all too familiar...
LAWTON, OK
Reason.com

How SEC Gag Orders Silence the Accused

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doesn't just regulate the country's financial institutions: As a censor of books, it has no peer. Take its successful suppression of Bob's memoir. In the early 2000s, the pseudonymous Bob developed a new financial technology to make a lot of money in Texas' energy...
TEXAS STATE
