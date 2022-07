California Governor Gavin Newsom has pardoned a woman who was convicted of murdering a man who abused her and had been trafficking her to other men to be raped.Sara Kruzan was only 16 when she managed to obtain a gun and shoot the man abusing her.She was convicted at her trial in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2010, then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted her sentence to 25 years to life. Three years later she was re-sentenced, changing her punishment to 13 years to life.Ms Kruzan spent 18 years in prison before being released.Mr...

