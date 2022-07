TAMPA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on the afternoon of July 22 in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments. According to reports, the HCSO received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. reporting that an adult male victim had been shot within the apartment complex at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, located just west of the University of South Florida campus and next to the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. Arriving deputies found that the suspects had fled the scene in an unknown direction, reports state.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO