NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six Vanderbilt student-athletes were selected across the three days of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. The Commodores boasted multiple selections on each day of the draft, including two first-round selections in the duo of Kumar Rocker and Spencer Jones. Rocker was selected third overall to the Texas Rangers, while Jones was drafted by the New York Yankees with the 25th overall pick.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO