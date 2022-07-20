ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Sesame Place apologizes after Black girls snubbed at parade

By NARDOS HAILE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized and promised more training for its employees after a video showing a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade went viral online.

The nine-second video, posted to Instagram on Saturday by Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two girls who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five during the parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

“I will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again,” Brown said online.

The family’s lawyer, B’Ivory LaMarr, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the family is appalled and disturbed by the incident and “the injuries propagated to their children.”

In an initial statement Sunday, Sesame Place said the park and its employees stand for “inclusivity and equality in all forms.” The statement also noted that performers sometimes miss requests for hugs because the costumes they wear make it difficult to see at lower levels.

“The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding,” the statement said.

However, many people expressed outrage online and some called for a boycott of the amusement park.

The park issued a second statement Monday, apologizing again and promising that it was “taking action to do better.” Among those efforts would be inclusivity training for employees.

Both statements and the video triggered a stark response on social media, which LaMarr said helped shed a light on “the existence of these issues.”

“A lot of African Americans tend to become very passive because we unfortunately are accustomed to dealing with this type of racism in various spaces,” he said.

Sesame Place has been the official “Sesame Street” theme park for more than four decades. It opened in 1980.

“You would expect a reputable organization the one as well revered as Sesame Street and Sesame Place to stand on those principles and values in which they portray,” LaMarr said. “Instead, what this family saw was a company that comes out and they’re very dismissive of the harms that were caused.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that Sesame Place is in Langhorne, which is outside Philadelphia, not a neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Videos Emerge of Sesame Place Character Snubbing MORE Black Kids

More videos have emerged of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black kids, a day after the Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia claimed a viral clip was the result of a one-off misunderstanding. The videos surfaced after a clip of two Black girls watching the Sesame Street Party Parade went...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training

A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren. The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Langhorne, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Langhorne, PA
Black Enterprise

White Texas Kroger Security Guard Who Dragged, Pepper-Sprayed, Racially Profiled Black Women, Fired

A Kroger store in Houston has parted ways with a security guard accused by multiple customers of racially profiling Black women. Several Black women shared their traumatic experiences with the since-terminated security guard. Kamesha Sterling was the first to record her April 13 encounter where the guard verbally and physically abused her cousin, Stephanie Teal, who is special needs, Click 2 Houston reports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Voices: Don’t be surprised by Derek Chauvin’s insulting message to George Floyd’s children

George Floyd changed America. The very fabric of American society was altered in nine minutes and 29 seconds, by the protests that followed, and by the division it caused between those who believe that Black lives matter and those who believe “blue” lives do instead. Floyd never meant to be a martyr, but unfortunately, he became one.Some feel as if Floyd and his family received justice when Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for the murder of Floyd — after all, when cops commit acts of violence against people of color, they’re hardly ever held accountable. Take a look...
SOCIETY
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Place#Parade#Sesame Street#Amusement Park#Old Black#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy