The Android OS is designed to be used all over the world. With well over a hundred language options to choose from, the Android OS is designed to be used worldwide, so users may need to know how to change the language on their Android device. You can change your device’s display language as often as you like. The option to change the language used by your device is buried a little bit under a few menus, though, so follow these step-by-step instructions.

CELL PHONES ・ 23 DAYS AGO