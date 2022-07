The Steamboat Club of New Orleans, the city’s oldst social organization for gay men, is approaching its 70th anniversary having been founded in January of 1953. It began with twelve older influential gay men. Often they would meet informally at the Bourbon Coffee House and share ideas. After some planning sessions for “Steamboat” in 1952, the first official meeting of the then newly organized club was held at the home of Arthur T. “Boo” Gaudet. There were ten charter members, each of whom shared common interests in the New Orleans Opera and Mardi Gras.

