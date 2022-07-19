Officer killed, suspect in custody after North Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An early morning highway accident leaves a driver and occupant in area hospitals. According to KCPD, the incident occurred at 4:08 a.m. this morning, on US-49 Highway and Longview Rd. A driver traveling southbound lost control and went off the roadway to the right striking a metal guard rail. The vehicle traveled back across all lanes of travel, striking a concrete median. It then crossed back over all lanes of travel a second time, coming to rest off the roadway. All southbound 49 Highway travel was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours.

