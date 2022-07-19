Officer killed, suspect in custody after North Kansas City shooting

Donna Dianne Richardson - age 78 of Kansas City Northland, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Comments / 0