Kansas City, MO

Officer killed, suspect in custody after North Kansas City shooting

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. – An active “Blue Alert” has been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after a law enforcement officer was reportedly shot while conducting a traffic stop. According to officials, the incident...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Funeral services announced for fallen North Kansas City Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A public visitation for fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez is scheduled for next week. A notice from Deputy City Administrator Kim Nakahodo says the visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City, on Tuesday, July 26. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday, July 27. The notice indicates the public in attendance must enter the church from US-169 S.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Independence police seeking robbery suspects

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The Independence Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying subjects regarding a robbery,. IPD indicate the men were involved in a robbery that occurred in the 10800 block of US 40 on June 25. Allegedly, the suspects forcefully took a victim’s keys and stole the car as they were attempting to walk through a parking lot.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Juvenile injured in Bates County ATV accident

BATES COUNTY – Life Flight was needed to take a 12-year-old boy to the hospital after an ATV accident in Bates County Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the juvenile was traveling eastbound on County Road Northeast 1253 when it began to skid on the roadway, crossed the center, traveled off the left side and overturned. He was taken to Children's Mercy with serious injuries.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Driver of motorcycle killed near St. Joseph

ST JOSEPH, MO - A Stewartsville resident has been killed, according to information released by Highway Patrol. Troopers state, John Shea, 34, was the driver of a motorcycle that ran into the back of a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon 13 miles east of St. Joseph on Route 36. Shea and the bike went into the median. He was later pronounced deceased at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMZU

Early morning accident badly injures those involved, closes highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An early morning highway accident leaves a driver and occupant in area hospitals. According to KCPD, the incident occurred at 4:08 a.m. this morning, on US-49 Highway and Longview Rd. A driver traveling southbound lost control and went off the roadway to the right striking a metal guard rail. The vehicle traveled back across all lanes of travel, striking a concrete median. It then crossed back over all lanes of travel a second time, coming to rest off the roadway. All southbound 49 Highway travel was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Grand jury issues no true bill regarding Excelsior Springs teacher accused of abuse

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A grand jury determines no charges to be filed against a teacher accused of abuse at an Excelsior Springs elementary school. In a statement released by the Clay County Sheriff's Office this morning, officials say the department submitted findings of the investigation to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, which then presented it to a grand jury. The grand jury review of the evidence resulted in a no true bill decision, meaning that probable cause was not found to support a criminal charge.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KMZU

Waverly man dies after falling off truck bed

JOHNSON COUNTY – A Waverly man has died after falling out of the bed of a truck in Johnson County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Burnie Jordan, 54, fell out of the bed and struck the pavement on southbound MO-13. Life Flight took Jordan to Research Medical Center, where he was pronounced.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Biker badly hurt in Cameron collision

CAMERON, MO - A Cameron biker is badly hurt after a collision early Wednesday morning. State troopers say they responded to Route 69 South near city limits where the driver of a motorcycle, Neil Dodd, 31, was found with serious injuries. Officers say the bike hit the back of a passenger vehicle. The car, occupied by Florence Butcher of Cameron experienced an issue with its hood, which flew back while traveling south, into the windshield. As the car attempted to turn off into a private drive, the bike ran into the left, rear corner.
CAMERON, MO
KMZU

Mildred Elizabeth “Gina” (Newland) Couch

Mildred Elizabeth “Gina” (Newland) Couch, age 92, and resident of Braymer, Missouri, went into the outstretched hands of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her son’s residence in Cowgill, Missouri. On August 31, 1929, Gina was born the daughter of Charley...
BRAYMER, MO
KMZU

Judy Campbell Hopkins Perkins

Judy Campbell Hopkins Perkins was born on the 5th of January 1942 to Oscar and Celia (Campbell) Hopkins in Pottersville, Missouri. She passed away July 17, 2022 in West Plains, Missouri. Funeral service will be Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:30 am at Christ Church Episcopal, Lexington. Interment will also...
POTTERSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Donna Dianne Richardson

Donna Dianne Richardson - age 78 of Kansas City Northland, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Lester Veach

Lester Veach, 86, of Richmond, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Lester was born on August 18, 1935, in Osceola, the son of Benjamin and Sarah Ruth (O’Banion) Veach. He was united in marriage to Mary F. Weathington of Richmond on November 5, 1970; she survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Doris Jean England

Doris Jean England, 69, formerly of Carrollton died July 14. Graveside memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Carroll Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission meet Friday in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to sign the 2023 County Aid Road Trust Contract. Following, the commission is to approve reappointment letter for Bruce Taylor for serving on the Ray County Senior Service Board.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Robert "Robbie" Walter Bayne

Lexington resident, Robert Walter Bayne, 69, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment follows in Machpelah Cemetery. Memorials suggested to charity of choice.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

2022 Kidder Festival back and better than ever

KIDDER, Mo.- The 2022 Kidder Festival is back again and with some new events. The festival is scheduled for Friday, July 29th to Saturday, July 30th. Coordinator, Erin Henderson, joins us to talk about the upcoming event, and what to look forward to. Henderson tells us that this festival has...
KIDDER, MO

