Nelson Linder, president of the Austin branch of the NAACP, worries the city's equity-focused offices are coming dangerously close to free fall. Carol Johnson, head of the city's Office of Civil Rights, remains on administrative leave as the city determines what it can do with the results of an investigation that found her office hostile and dysfunctional. In the meantime, Brion Oaks, the head of the city's Equity Office, left this month "to pursue an opportunity with another entity," the city confirmed to the Chronicle July 19. (Oaks' LinkedIn has not been updated with a new workplace.) Over at the Office of Police Oversight, Director Farah Muscadin is on parental leave. With all three offices lacking heads for the moment, and the OCR's situation seeming dire, Linder believes City Council bears some responsibility for "not getting involved" in unbearably stressful work environments.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO