Judy B. Potts

A Red Bud couple was seriously injured in a four vehicle accident that took place in Missouri over the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report, the incident took place on Sunday, July 17 around 11:45 a.m., on eastbound I-44, east of Antire Road near Eureka in St. Louis County, Missouri.
Red Bud’s city council has hired a new water operator. Following the council’s committee meetings on Monday night, there was a short special meeting with only two items on the agenda. The first was to hire Alex Bishop as the city’s new water system operator. The city...
On July 14, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help in identifying a pair of individuals believed to have been involved in a burglary last week on Eden Road in rural Randolph County. Randolph County States Attorney Jeremy Walker has now obtained arrest warrants for Jacob...
As previously discussed, three ordinances were passed at the July 5 Baldwin Village Board meeting. These ordinances increased the water and sewer rates, as well as approved of UTV/golf cart usage in town. The board had been discussing all of these topics for some time now. For more from the...
WRESTLING CAMP–A two day wrestling “combat sports” camp was held recently in Red Bud. Pictured are the coaches, presenters and youth in attendance on the first day of the camp. The Bulldogs Wrestling Club, along with Waterloo High School Wrestling, recently hosted a two day combat sports...
