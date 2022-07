Economist predicts Florida will see a recession this year. Once the lunch plates were cleared at the Economic Club of Florida’s monthly meeting, economist Jerry Parrish finally made a prediction about whether Florida is on the brink of recession. Parrish said the probability is "pretty high... about 67%... coming in late this year." But, while the Great Recession of the late aughts hit Florida harder and longer than much of the country, Parrish added the Sunshine State has what it takes to be a bright spot in the expected economic downturn. More from Florida Politics.

